ETV Bharat / bharat

QR Code Directive For Eateries Along 'Kanwar' Route: SC Seeks Response From UP, Uttarakhand Govts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on an application challenging the government mandate to the food sellers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR code stickers on their banners, which would enable the pilgrims to access the owners' details.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench granted a week’s time to the state governments to file their response in the matter. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing next Tuesday. A fresh application has been filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others.

During the hearing, the counsel for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand’s counsel Jatinder Kumar Sethi sought two weeks' time to file reply on the plea. However, senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing one of the applicants, contended that the matter is "time-sensitive" as the Kanwar Yatra will get over within ten to twelve days. Senior advocates Chander Uday Singh and Huzefa Ahmadi represented other petitioners in the matter.

Last year, the apex court had put on hold similar directives issued by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.