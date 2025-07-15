QR Code Directive For Eateries Along 'Kanwar' Route: SC Seeks Response From UP, Uttarakhand Govts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on an application challenging the government mandate to the food sellers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR code stickers on their banners, which would enable the pilgrims to access the owners' details.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench granted a week’s time to the state governments to file their response in the matter. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing next Tuesday. A fresh application has been filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others.
During the hearing, the counsel for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand’s counsel Jatinder Kumar Sethi sought two weeks' time to file reply on the plea. However, senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing one of the applicants, contended that the matter is "time-sensitive" as the Kanwar Yatra will get over within ten to twelve days. Senior advocates Chander Uday Singh and Huzefa Ahmadi represented other petitioners in the matter.
Last year, the apex court had put on hold similar directives issued by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.
Referring to a press release issued by the UP administration on June 25, Jha, said, "The new measures mandate the display of QR codes on all eateries along the Kanwar route, which reveal the names and identities of the owners, thereby achieving the same discriminatory profiling that was previously stayed by this court."
The petition said the UP government’s directive asking stall owners to reveal religious and caste identities under "lawful license requirements" breaches the right to privacy of the shop, dhaba, and restaurant owners.
A large number of devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform 'jalabhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of 'Shravan'. Many believers shun the consumption of meat during the month. Many don't even consume meals containing onions and garlic.
