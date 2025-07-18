On His 80th Birthday, Army Dedicates Flying Officer Sekhon's Room At Srinagar Cantt As Museum

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday dedicated a room once used by Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a 1971 war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee, at a military cantonment in Srinagar as a museum.

In a post on X, the Army unveiled photos of the museum, 'PVC Abode', on Sekhon's 80th birth anniversary. Born in Ludhiana in Punjab, Sekhon laid down his life while fighting against six Pakistani Sabre jets that attacked Srinagar airfield in December during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his heroics and service to the nation.

"Today, on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra #PVC (Posthumous), Indian Army pays a solemn tribute to his indomitable spirit by preserving his room at BB Cantt, #Srinagar, as 'PVC Abode' — a museum dedicated to his legacy," the Army said in the post.

Flying Officer Sekhon laid down his life while valiantly defending the Srinagar Airfield during the 1971 War, becoming the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra, it said.

"'PVC Abode' immortalises his heroism and continues to inspire generations of Indians with his story of raw courage, duty, and devotion to the nation. @IAF_MCC @ChinarcorpsIA," it added. Param Vir Chakra recognises the most conspicuous bravery or some daring or pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice in the presence of the enemy.