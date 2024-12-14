ETV Bharat / bharat

Pushpa-Style Smuggling Foiled: Driver Escapes As Ganja Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized

Zaheerabad: In an operation straight out of a movie script, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials foiled a ganja smuggling bid at the Madgi inter-state RTA checkpost in Mogudampalli mandal, Sangareddy district. The contraband, weighing 840 kg and valued at Rs 2 crore, was hidden in specially crafted shelves along the chassis of a lorry.

Acting on a tip-off about a large drug consignment, NCB officials started inspections early Friday morning. The lorry driver sensed trouble and when he approached the Telangana-Karnataka border checkpost, he abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot to evade the arrest.