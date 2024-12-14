ETV Bharat / bharat

Pushpa-Style Smuggling Foiled: Driver Escapes As Ganja Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized

NCB officials foiled a ganja smuggling attempt at Madgi checkpost, Sangareddy, seizing 840 kg of contraband worth Rs 2 crore hidden in a lorry's chassis.

In an operation straight out of a movie script, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials foiled a ganja smuggling bid at the Madgi inter-state RTA checkpost in Mogudampalli mandal, Sangareddy district.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Zaheerabad: In an operation straight out of a movie script, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials foiled a ganja smuggling bid at the Madgi inter-state RTA checkpost in Mogudampalli mandal, Sangareddy district. The contraband, weighing 840 kg and valued at Rs 2 crore, was hidden in specially crafted shelves along the chassis of a lorry.

Acting on a tip-off about a large drug consignment, NCB officials started inspections early Friday morning. The lorry driver sensed trouble and when he approached the Telangana-Karnataka border checkpost, he abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot to evade the arrest.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the concealed ganja. Investigators believe the shipment was en route to Maharashtra, originating from the Andhra-Odisha border. The lorry and the seized contraband were first taken to Chiragpally Police Station in Zaheerabad mandal for preliminary examination before being moved to Hyderabad for further investigation.

The police launched a man-hunt for the absconding driver and any potential accomplices. This bust highlights the sophisticated methods smugglers are employing, mirroring tactics seen in films like Pushpa. NCB officials reiterated their commitment to cracking down on the illegal drug trade and bringing those involved to justice.

