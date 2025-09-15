Pushkar's Shradh Embraces Technology: Remote Puja For Devotees Unable To Travel For Sacred Rites
Old traditions, new technology - Shradh donation, dakshina for Brahmins are being paid online
September 15, 2025
Ajmer: The observance of paying homage to ancestors in the Hindu faith is known as Shradh Paksha. This period is dedicated to performing Shradh rituals and acts of charity for departed souls for salvation.
While Tirthraj Guru Pushkar attracts countless pilgrims throughout the year, its significance intensifies during Shradh Paksha, drawing a large number of devotees for ancestral ceremonies not only from Rajasthan but from other states and abroad as well.
For those unable to travel, Hindus from both India and abroad are leveraging technology to participate in these sacred rites. They are contacting the Tirth Purohits of Pushkar and are performing Shradh rituals remotely from their homes. The Tirth Purohits are facilitating these ceremonies regularly, with the Jajman (patrons) attending and taking their pledge via video calling.
The client abroad is asked to take a pledge through video calling. Pandit Rahul Parashar, the priest at Gangaur Ghat, says that Shraddha Paksha starts from the last Purnima (Full Moon) and continues to the upcoming ‘Amavasya’. Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar, when the moon is not visible in the sky. Occurring once every lunar month, this day holds significant spiritual importance for Hindus, who perform various rituals and observances.
Amavasya is considered the most important day for performing rituals like Shraddha or Tarpana, according to Hindu customs. It is the time to honour and seek blessings from one's deceased ancestors. Time is believed to be potent for connecting with departed souls.
Pandit Parashar said that the devotees joining online also give donations and Dakshina online. The cost of food packets for feeding the Brahmins is also borne by the patrons online.
Contact for Shraddha Karma through the social media page
Pandit Roshan Parashar, the pilgrim priest at Gau Ghat, said, “The Pushkar priests have their own pages on social media, seeing which devotees from the different parts of the country and abroad contact them. Many devotees come regularly during the Shraddha Paksha, but if they are unable to come due to work, then they are now joining the Shraddha sequence through video calling.
They are first made to take a Sankalp (Pledge). Sankalp is done as per the instructions of the Jajman. After the Pitru Shanti rituals are done as per the wish of the Jajman, the expenses of food, donation, Dakshina, etc., for Brahmins are also paid by the Jajman online.
Pushkar is revered as the most important of all pilgrimages. The water of its Brahma Sarovar lake is considered as sacred as the water from the kamandalu of Brahma, the creator of the universe.
A kamandalu is a water pot that symbolizes the cosmic energy and primordial waters from which all creation emerged. According to some scriptures, it was in Brahma's kamandalu that the divine river Ganga was first held before being released to Earth. In Pushkar, the lake's water is also venerated as Narayana, a prominent deity associated with Vishnu.
Performing Shraddha Karma (ancestral Rituals) in Tirtharaj Guru gives peace to the ancestors. This is the reason why, for centuries, pilgrims have been performing Shraddha Karma here with the wish of getting salvation for their ancestors.
In the Shraddha Paksha, rituals are held in 52 ghats of the holy lake of Pushkar according to the faith of the Yajman. However, this time the ghats of the lake are submerged, so Shraddha Karma is being done in the Tabaris above the ghats.
Head Pandit Ravikant Sharma of Varah Ghat says that due to the busy schedules of work for many, time is not available even for Shraddha Karma. But Shraddha is necessary, he says. If you just give money to the Brahmin for performing Shradh rituals, but do not have faith, then the Shradh ritual does not bear fruit. If you do not respect your elders when they are alive, then there is no use in getting Shradh rituals done for them after their death, he said.
For a human being, the first Gods and Goddesses are his parents, so serve them well when you are alive, only then will these works bear fruit. Those who do not perform Shradh rituals for their ancestors have to bear mental torture. The mind remains restless. This happens due to the anger of ancestors, Pandit Ravikant said.
