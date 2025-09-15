ETV Bharat / bharat

Pushkar's Shradh Embraces Technology: Remote Puja For Devotees Unable To Travel For Sacred Rites

Ajmer: The observance of paying homage to ancestors in the Hindu faith is known as Shradh Paksha. This period is dedicated to performing Shradh rituals and acts of charity for departed souls for salvation.

While Tirthraj Guru Pushkar attracts countless pilgrims throughout the year, its significance intensifies during Shradh Paksha, drawing a large number of devotees for ancestral ceremonies not only from Rajasthan but from other states and abroad as well.

For those unable to travel, Hindus from both India and abroad are leveraging technology to participate in these sacred rites. They are contacting the Tirth Purohits of Pushkar and are performing Shradh rituals remotely from their homes. The Tirth Purohits are facilitating these ceremonies regularly, with the Jajman (patrons) attending and taking their pledge via video calling.

The client abroad is asked to take a pledge through video calling. Pandit Rahul Parashar, the priest at Gangaur Ghat, says that Shraddha Paksha starts from the last Purnima (Full Moon) and continues to the upcoming ‘Amavasya’. Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar, when the moon is not visible in the sky. Occurring once every lunar month, this day holds significant spiritual importance for Hindus, who perform various rituals and observances.

Amavasya is considered the most important day for performing rituals like Shraddha or Tarpana, according to Hindu customs. It is the time to honour and seek blessings from one's deceased ancestors. Time is believed to be potent for connecting with departed souls.

Pandit Parashar said that the devotees joining online also give donations and Dakshina online. The cost of food packets for feeding the Brahmins is also borne by the patrons online.

Contact for Shraddha Karma through the social media page

Pandit Roshan Parashar, the pilgrim priest at Gau Ghat, said, “The Pushkar priests have their own pages on social media, seeing which devotees from the different parts of the country and abroad contact them. Many devotees come regularly during the Shraddha Paksha, but if they are unable to come due to work, then they are now joining the Shraddha sequence through video calling.

They are first made to take a Sankalp (Pledge). Sankalp is done as per the instructions of the Jajman. After the Pitru Shanti rituals are done as per the wish of the Jajman, the expenses of food, donation, Dakshina, etc., for Brahmins are also paid by the Jajman online.