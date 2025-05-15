ETV Bharat / bharat

Pushkar Kumbh 2025 Begins At Keshav Prayag In Uttarakhand After 12 Years, Pilgrims Arrive In Large Numbers

Chamoli: The Pushkar Kumbh 2025 has commenced with rituals after a gap of 12 years at Keshav Prayag, located in the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand. This rare and significant event has led to a surge in pilgrims' movement in Mana village and the nearby Badrinath Dham. To ensure smooth conduct and the convenience of devotees, the district and police administration have made elaborate arrangements.

Kumbh Returns to the First Village of India

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed that the pedestrian route leading to Keshav Prayag, in Mana, the first village of the country, has been upgraded. Signboards in multiple languages have been installed along the path to guide pilgrims.

In addition to this, police personnel have been deployed on the route, and SDRF teams have been stationed along the riverbank at the confluence. The tehsil administration has been instructed to monitor regularly to maintain proper arrangements throughout the event.