Pushkar Kumbh 2025 Begins At Keshav Prayag In Uttarakhand After 12 Years, Pilgrims Arrive In Large Numbers

Chamoli: The Pushkar Kumbh 2025 has commenced with rituals after a gap of 12 years at Keshav Prayag, located in the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand. This rare and significant event has led to a surge in pilgrims' movement in Mana village and the nearby Badrinath Dham. To ensure smooth conduct and the convenience of devotees, the district and police administration have made elaborate arrangements.
Kumbh Returns to the First Village of India
Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed that the pedestrian route leading to Keshav Prayag, in Mana, the first village of the country, has been upgraded. Signboards in multiple languages have been installed along the path to guide pilgrims.
In addition to this, police personnel have been deployed on the route, and SDRF teams have been stationed along the riverbank at the confluence. The tehsil administration has been instructed to monitor regularly to maintain proper arrangements throughout the event.
Why is Pushkar Kumbh Held?
The Pushkar Kumbh is organised every 12 years when the planet Jupiter enters the Gemini zodiac sign. As per religious tradition, the event is held at Keshav Prayag, the sacred confluence of the Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers in Mana village. The Kumbh sees major participation from Vaishnav devotees, particularly from South India.
Religious Significance of Pushkar Kumbh
According to Hindu beliefs, Maharishi Ved Vyas composed the great Indian epic Mahabharata at Keshav Prayag while performing penance. It is also believed that renowned South Indian philosophers and saints like Ramanujacharya and Madhvacharya attained divine knowledge from Goddess Saraswati at this site. In reverence to these traditions, Vaishnav followers from South India visit Mana during the Pushkar Kumbh to bathe in the holy confluence and offer prayers.
