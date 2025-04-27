'Purification' Of Alwar Ram Temple Row: Rajasthan BJP Leader Ahuja Expelled From Party

Jaipur: The BJP has expelled former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who sparked controversy after purifying the Ram Temple in Alwar following the visit of opposition leader Tika Ram Jully. His party membership has also been terminated.

He was suspended by the party after being issued a show-cause notice asking for his reply. The investigation into the controversy was handed over to the disciplinary committee of the party, which submitted its report to the state president, Madan Rathore. Based on the recommendation, Ahuja's primary membership has been terminated.

In a statement, Rajasthan BJP general secretary Damodar Agarwal said, "After the allegations of indiscipline against former MLA Gyandev Ahuja were proved, state president Madan Rathore has ordered to terminate his primary membership. The party's state discipline committee had conducted a detailed investigation and submitted its report, Rahore."

Following his purification act, the matter was raised in the recently concluded Congress convention in Ahmedabad, where the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, called Ahuja anti-Dalit. Soon after the controversy gained momentum, Ahuja was suspended by the BJP.

However, Ahuja claims that his statement was not against Dalits but Congress, and the BJP fell into the Congress propaganda by suspending him.

"Congress has accused me of being anti-Dalit. I demand a public apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for this. The BJP has made a mistake by suspending me, as it fell prey to Congress propaganda. I have responded to the show cause notice of the party," Ahuja told reporters outside the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Sunday.