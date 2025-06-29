Puri Stampede: CM Apologises, Transfers Collector And SP, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia; Patnaik, Rahul, Kharge React

Puri/Bhubaneswar: Hours after three devotees died while many sustained injuries during Rath Yatra when the darshan of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra opened early on Saturday morning near Gundicha Temple in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi apologised to Jagannath lovers for the incident.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister stated, "I personally and my government apologise to all the Jagannath lovers for the incident that occurred due to the stampede among the devotees due to the intense excitement of the devotees to have darshan of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali. I express my condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives at Sharadhavali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to give them strength to bear such a terrible loss"

Majhi announced the suspension of two police officers, DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi and the transfer of Puri Collector Siddharth S Swain and SP Binit Agarwal following the incident. While Swain will be replaced by Khurda Collector Chanchal Rana, Agarwal will be replaced by Pinak Mishra as Puri SP.

The Chief Minister further announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an administrative inquiry into the matter to be carried out under the supervision of the Development Commissioner.

Slamming the State Government for the mishap, BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Today’s stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the Rath Yatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government’s glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees. Eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees’ relatives, with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty."

He said the inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot on Rath Yatra day was conveniently attributed to "Mahaprabhu’s wish", a shocking excuse that masks the administration’s complete abdication of responsibility. "While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy," Patnaik said.

The former Chief Minister wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, Puri and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident. I urge the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key RathYatra rituals".

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the stampede as "extremely tragic", and urged the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts.

Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb also expressed shock over the stampede and appealed to the Odisha government to immediately carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. The titular king, who is also the chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), urged the state government to take proper and immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of any such incident.

"Shree Gajapati Maharaja has appealed to the state government to carry out a prompt and comprehensive inquiry regarding this most unfortunate incident and to take proper and immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," his office said in a statement.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply pained by the stampede and asserted that the “negligence and mismanagement” which led to the tragedy are 'inexcusable'. “I am deeply pained by the stampede during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra, which claimed three lives and injured at least 50 people. This tragedy follows reports of 500 devotees being injured on Friday during the yatra".

In a post on X, he said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured devotees. The negligence and mismanagement that led to this tragedy are inexcusable.”

Expressing grief over the incident, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the management should have made better arrangements. "The management there should have made better arrangements... I express my condolences," the Union education minister, who hails from Odisha said at Panihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Stating that he has spoken to Majhi as well as the local administration in Puri, he said that the Chief Minister and the administration have taken charge of the situation responsibly.

While those injured in the mishap are being treated, the deceased have been identified as Basanti Sahoo (42) from Khorda, Prem Kanta Mohanty (78) from Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, and Prabhati Das (52), from Athantar Balipatna.

Blaming the incident on mismanagement, the relatives of the deceased vented their ire on the administration and police, as they alleged that not one person was available to help. "Not one police official was present and not even one ambulance could come to rescue those injured, I had to carry my wife in my own car after negotiating my way through the crowd for one hour, " said Sanjib Kumar Naik from Paradip.