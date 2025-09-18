Puri Shankaracharya Says BJP's 'Ram Mandir Strategy' Backfired, Cautions PM Modi Against 'Pressurising Monks'
Shankaracharya was in Asansol for religious and initiation programmes, during which ETV Bharat spoke with him to understand his views on country's current politico-religious situation.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST
Asansol: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj lauded India's policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade but criticised the latter for "using religion in politics". He said monks should not be pressurised to follow any political party.
Speaking to ETV Bharat in Asansol on Wednesday, the Puri Shankaracharya raised objections to PM Modi and the BJP's actions and claimed that even though the saffron party "used the Ram temple issue to gain advantage in the poll battle", it did not help them and rather backfired. "The (Ayodhya) Ram temple matter failed to give BJP an advantage in the elections," he said.
The Shankaracharya was in Panchgachhia area of Asansol, West Bengal, for religious and initiation programmes, during which ETV Bharat spoke with him to understand his views on the current political and religious scenario in the country.
He said PM Modi is allegedly putting pressure on the monks and that is why he (PM Modi) himself is also coming under pressure. "India has not been in trouble in the last 10 years under (PM) Modi. This must be accepted. India's strong policies have helped the nation keep at bay conflicts like those witnessed in Bangladesh, Pakistan or Sri Lanka. The strategy (here) is good. But he (Modi) is trying to make Shankaracharyas his followers, this is not right. A monk does not follow any specific political party. The pressure that Modiji is putting on the monks is in turn putting pressure on himself. The BJP is not in majority at the Centre," Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj said.
On 'Hinduism is in danger' claims and accusations of state BJP leadership that the ruling TMC is appeasing minorities, the Shankaracharya said, "Religion is never in danger. Those who do not follow religion are in danger. Those who do not follow religion are the ones who fall."
He further said, "Many people come to me but no one has ever said such a thing to me. However, Chief Minister Mamata ji should understand that it is not right to appease Muslims, neither should injustice be meted out to the Muslims."
On Hindi imposition, the Shankaracharya condemned the alleged torture of Bengali-speaking migrant workers outside. He, however, said Hindi language is equally relevant. "No one should be tortured. But why are there objections to teaching Hindi along with Bengali from childhood?," he questioned.
On Ram Mandir issue, Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj said, "After the establishment of Ram Mandir, did BJP lose in Ayodhya or not? Did the BJP lose in Nashik or not? BJP lost in Chitrakoot, and in Rameshwaram too. So where did Ramji save them?"
No doubt, the BJP has completed the work that was stuck for the last 500 years, but they wanted to fight the elections with that agenda, Shankarachaya said, adding, that went against the party.
Giving the message of communal harmony, the Shankaracharya said, "Justice should be served to everyone, whether s/he is Hindu or non-Hindu. If Hindus are protected, then the world will be protected."
Also Read