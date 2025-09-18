ETV Bharat / bharat

Puri Shankaracharya Says BJP's 'Ram Mandir Strategy' Backfired, Cautions PM Modi Against 'Pressurising Monks'

Asansol: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj lauded India's policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade but criticised the latter for "using religion in politics". He said monks should not be pressurised to follow any political party.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in Asansol on Wednesday, the Puri Shankaracharya raised objections to PM Modi and the BJP's actions and claimed that even though the saffron party "used the Ram temple issue to gain advantage in the poll battle", it did not help them and rather backfired. "The (Ayodhya) Ram temple matter failed to give BJP an advantage in the elections," he said.

The Shankaracharya was in Panchgachhia area of ​​Asansol, West Bengal, for religious and initiation programmes, during which ETV Bharat spoke with him to understand his views on the current political and religious scenario in the country.

He said PM Modi is allegedly putting pressure on the monks and that is why he (PM Modi) himself is also coming under pressure. "India has not been in trouble in the last 10 years under (PM) Modi. This must be accepted. India's strong policies have helped the nation keep at bay conflicts like those witnessed in Bangladesh, Pakistan or Sri Lanka. The strategy (here) is good. But he (Modi) is trying to make Shankaracharyas his followers, this is not right. A monk does not follow any specific political party. The pressure that Modiji is putting on the monks is in turn putting pressure on himself. The BJP is not in majority at the Centre," Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj said.

On 'Hinduism is in danger' claims and accusations of state BJP leadership that the ruling TMC is appeasing minorities, the Shankaracharya said, "Religion is never in danger. Those who do not follow religion are in danger. Those who do not follow religion are the ones who fall."