Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Emotion Overflows As Lord Jagannath & His Devotees Get Impatient To Meet Each Other

Puri: The Srimandir fades in the vision of lakhs of people who have set their eyes on the divine - to see their beloved deity step out of the Srimandir here, once again to sit atop the chariots and ride to Sri Gundicha temple. As Pahandi (procession) ritual of Lord Sudarshan begins, Lord Balabhadra is the next, followed by Devi Subhadra and in the end, Mahaprabhu Jagannath will come out.

People in the entire stretch of the Grand Road have painted themselves in the colours of the festival, to each devotee his/her own, awaiting with bated breath to see the Lords eye to eye. While people dressed in avatars of Gods - Hanuman, Krishna and Mahadev, perform their part in front of the chariots, Odissi dancers too are seen out of control to stop their feet from stepping in rhythm. A child, also an Odissi performer, many mahari dancers and saints from different mutts dip in devotion, while members of voluntary organisations engage in taking care of the elderly and women devotees.

Rituals like Mangala Alati and Abakas Niti over, as the deities are being readied for 'Pahandi' , the sounds of Hari Bol and dhols reverberate the surroundings.

Under a thick security blanket, the stretch of Bada Danda is being managed by the forces and volunteers who are controlling swelling crowd. A fleet of ambulance is in readiness for emergency, as a control room is tracking every movement and drone activity in the air. For the first time NDRF teams have also been deployed at the festival.