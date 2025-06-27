ETV Bharat / bharat

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Emotion Overflows As Lord Jagannath & His Devotees Get Impatient To Meet Each Other

A sight to behold! Lakhs of people await on Puri Grand Road; Pahandi rituals start, Lord Sudarshan comes out amid sounds of cymbal and drums.

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Emotion Overflows As Lord Jagannath & His Devotees Get Impatient To Meet Each Other
Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Emotion Overflows As Lord Jagannath & His Devotees Get Impatient To Meet Each Other (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST

2 Min Read

Puri: The Srimandir fades in the vision of lakhs of people who have set their eyes on the divine - to see their beloved deity step out of the Srimandir here, once again to sit atop the chariots and ride to Sri Gundicha temple. As Pahandi (procession) ritual of Lord Sudarshan begins, Lord Balabhadra is the next, followed by Devi Subhadra and in the end, Mahaprabhu Jagannath will come out.

People in the entire stretch of the Grand Road have painted themselves in the colours of the festival, to each devotee his/her own, awaiting with bated breath to see the Lords eye to eye. While people dressed in avatars of Gods - Hanuman, Krishna and Mahadev, perform their part in front of the chariots, Odissi dancers too are seen out of control to stop their feet from stepping in rhythm. A child, also an Odissi performer, many mahari dancers and saints from different mutts dip in devotion, while members of voluntary organisations engage in taking care of the elderly and women devotees.

Rituals like Mangala Alati and Abakas Niti over, as the deities are being readied for 'Pahandi' , the sounds of Hari Bol and dhols reverberate the surroundings.

Under a thick security blanket, the stretch of Bada Danda is being managed by the forces and volunteers who are controlling swelling crowd. A fleet of ambulance is in readiness for emergency, as a control room is tracking every movement and drone activity in the air. For the first time NDRF teams have also been deployed at the festival.

The temple gates, through which the deities come out, have been decorated with flowers and so have been the chariots decked up. The Dwarapala ritual conducted near the Lions Gate of the temple has also got over. Now all eyes await Lord Balabhadra's pahandi, which has been delayed by a few minutes.

Due to the humid climate following overnight rains, water sprinklers are being put to use to keep devotees cool.

The chariots - Balabhadra's Taladhwaja, Jagannath's Nandighosha and Subhadra's Darpadalana have been cleared, the 'charamala' tightened to make way for the Trinity to get atop.

Read More

  1. Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025
  2. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 LIVE: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Everyone As Millions Await Grand Chariot Festival

Puri: The Srimandir fades in the vision of lakhs of people who have set their eyes on the divine - to see their beloved deity step out of the Srimandir here, once again to sit atop the chariots and ride to Sri Gundicha temple. As Pahandi (procession) ritual of Lord Sudarshan begins, Lord Balabhadra is the next, followed by Devi Subhadra and in the end, Mahaprabhu Jagannath will come out.

People in the entire stretch of the Grand Road have painted themselves in the colours of the festival, to each devotee his/her own, awaiting with bated breath to see the Lords eye to eye. While people dressed in avatars of Gods - Hanuman, Krishna and Mahadev, perform their part in front of the chariots, Odissi dancers too are seen out of control to stop their feet from stepping in rhythm. A child, also an Odissi performer, many mahari dancers and saints from different mutts dip in devotion, while members of voluntary organisations engage in taking care of the elderly and women devotees.

Rituals like Mangala Alati and Abakas Niti over, as the deities are being readied for 'Pahandi' , the sounds of Hari Bol and dhols reverberate the surroundings.

Under a thick security blanket, the stretch of Bada Danda is being managed by the forces and volunteers who are controlling swelling crowd. A fleet of ambulance is in readiness for emergency, as a control room is tracking every movement and drone activity in the air. For the first time NDRF teams have also been deployed at the festival.

The temple gates, through which the deities come out, have been decorated with flowers and so have been the chariots decked up. The Dwarapala ritual conducted near the Lions Gate of the temple has also got over. Now all eyes await Lord Balabhadra's pahandi, which has been delayed by a few minutes.

Due to the humid climate following overnight rains, water sprinklers are being put to use to keep devotees cool.

The chariots - Balabhadra's Taladhwaja, Jagannath's Nandighosha and Subhadra's Darpadalana have been cleared, the 'charamala' tightened to make way for the Trinity to get atop.

Read More

  1. Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025
  2. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 LIVE: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Everyone As Millions Await Grand Chariot Festival

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PURI RATH YATRA 2025JAGANNATH RATH YATRA 2025JAGANNATH DEVOTIONCHARIOT FESTIVAL 2025PURI JAGANNATH RATH YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.