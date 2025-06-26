ETV Bharat / bharat

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Check Timings Of Pahandi, Chariot Pulling And Other Rituals

Puri: Stage is set. The three gigantic chariots have been parked outside Singhadwar in Puri on Thursday, a day before the commencement of the world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings - Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. As per estimations, around 10-15 lakh devotees are likely to congregate in the pilgrim city for the event this year.

The grand chariot festival, held annually at Srimandir in Odisha's Puri, draws millions of devotees from across the country and beyond. It's that time of the year when the Holy Trinity will come out of their abode to give darshan to every single devotee, including those who cannot enter the temple. The journey begins from Srimandir to Gundicha Temple, which is about three kilometers away.

Each of the ritual held on the day hold special significance and is carried out with precision by the temple servitors. As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), pahandi rituals will begin at around 9:30 AM, while pulling of chariots would start at around 4 PM.