Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Check Timings Of Pahandi, Chariot Pulling And Other Rituals

Excitement builds for Rath Yatra as over 10 lakh devotees are expected to congregate in Puri. SJTA releases schedule of rituals for the grand event.

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Check Timings Of Pahandi, Chariot Pulling And Other Rituals
Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Check Timings Of Pahandi, Chariot Pulling And Other Rituals (Photo: SJTA)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST

Puri: Stage is set. The three gigantic chariots have been parked outside Singhadwar in Puri on Thursday, a day before the commencement of the world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings - Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. As per estimations, around 10-15 lakh devotees are likely to congregate in the pilgrim city for the event this year.

The grand chariot festival, held annually at Srimandir in Odisha's Puri, draws millions of devotees from across the country and beyond. It's that time of the year when the Holy Trinity will come out of their abode to give darshan to every single devotee, including those who cannot enter the temple. The journey begins from Srimandir to Gundicha Temple, which is about three kilometers away.

Each of the ritual held on the day hold special significance and is carried out with precision by the temple servitors. As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), pahandi rituals will begin at around 9:30 AM, while pulling of chariots would start at around 4 PM.

Here's the schedule released by SJTA for the June 27 mega festival:

  1. Mangala Alati: 6 AM
  2. Mailama: 6.10 AM
  3. Tadapa Lagi: 6.30 AM
  4. Rosha Homa: 6.30 AM
  5. Abakasha Niti: 7 AM
  6. Surjya Puja: 7.10 AM
  7. Dwarapala Puja: 7.30 AM
  8. Besha Sesha: 7.30 AM
  9. Gopala Ballabha And Sakala Dhupa: 8 AM - 9 AM
  10. Ratha Pratistha: 9 AM
  11. Mangalarpana: 9.15 AM
  12. Pahandi Start: 9.30 AM
  13. Pahandi Ends: 12.30 PM
  14. Sri Madan Mohan, Sri Ram, Sri Krushna Bije: 12.30 PM - 1 PM
  15. Chitalagi Ritual: 1.30 PM - 2 PM
  16. Besha Sesha: 1.30 PM - 2.30 PM
  17. Chhera Pahanra: 2.30 PM - 3.30 PM
  18. Charamala Phita, Ghoda And Sarathi Installation: 4 PM
  19. Chariot Pulling: 4 PM
  20. After this, all other rituals will be held on chariots.

Thursday evening, servitors, devotees and security personnel pulled the three chariots from construction yard to Shree Jagannath temple gate (Singhadwara) in Puri after 'Agyan Mala' niti on Badadanda. 'Agyan’ means order and ‘Mala’ is garland. This ritual is held after deities give permission to keep the chariots ready for their annual sojourn.

