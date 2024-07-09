Puri: Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar Likely to Be Opened on July 14; Know How Inventory Is Done?

Puri : Ratna Bhandar, the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath, may be opened on July 14, informed Justice Biswanath Rath who is the chairman of the high-level committee reconstituted by the Odisha government to supervise the inventorisation of valuables including jewellery stored in the Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar.

Justice Rath said that the State government will be given a proposal for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar on July 14. "A proposal in this regard will be submitted to the Odisha government," he said. He further said that the committee reached a consensus that whether the key is available or not or whether it functions or not, Ratna Bhandar will be reopened.

“The Odisha government and the Managing Committee will now have some time to decide. We hope that the government will provide the necessary permission to us,” said Justice Rath.

Designated Place: According to Justice Rath, there are three types of ornaments as mentioned in the record of rights. The Temple Management has informed that the designated place (room) has been finalised where the ornaments will be shifted. As the temple property cannot be shifted outside, a designated place will be identified inside the temple.

“We will see the nature of the ornaments, the character of the ornaments (whether 22 or 24 carat), nature of gems. As there are several aspects, the state government needs to make necessary provisions so that inventory work can start. Several teams need to be formed and confidential and experienced people need to be selected,” said Justice Rath.

Justice Rath further informed that importance will be given to two aspects - repair work of the Ratna Bhandar and inventory of the ornaments. We have suggested some SOPs in this regard, he said.

How Inventory Will Be Done? Justice Rath informed that the counting process is a time-consuming affair. There is a need of competent persons who can identify old ornaments which are from the period of kings and some are even 1500 years old.

A group of goldsmiths and metrologists will be formed and it is the responsibility of the Odisha government. “As the Rath Yatra festival is continuing, the officials are busy. Hence, the Chief Administrator of the temple has been asked to produce the key on July 14 before the Committee. Whether the key functions or not, Ratna Bhandar will be opened,” said Justice Rath.

Darshan Will Not Stop: In a major announcement, Justice Rath informed that during the inventory process, there would be no obstruction in the conduct of the rituals and darshan by devotees and a proposal has been given to the Temple Managing Committee. “There would be some problems during inventory and repair work. We urge devotees to cooperate. They will not be deprived of darshan. However, the darshan might be from a distance during that period,” said Justice Rath.