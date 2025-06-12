Puri Jagannath Temple Servitor Found Dead On The Day Of Snana Yatra; One Held

Puri: The horrific murder of an octogenarian servitor of the Jagannath Temple in Puri under mysterious circumstances on the day of the Snana Yatra has rocked the temple town. Jagannath Dixit, a respected servitor from Mahasuar Sahi, had reportedly visited the temple on Wednesday for his daily religious duties. One person has been arrested in connection with the matter.

"My uncle had gone to the temple to offer his daily service to the deities on Wednesday. After returning home, this unfortunate incident occurred. We still don't know who is behind this and why," Bhimsen Dixit.

According to police, the body was discovered near Rabeni Square in Gudia Sahi, and the CCTV footage shows a person disposing of the body near the house of Naran Pattjoshi, a resident of the same locality.

Dixit had allegedly gone to Pattjoshi's residence to ask for the money he lent to the latter, and a quarrel reportedly broke out, which is suspected to have led to the murder. The body was seized by the police, followed by the initiation of an investigation. Blood stains found on the victim's body further hint at possible murder.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the murder may have resulted from personal enmity. We have registered a case and intensified the investigation. Efforts are on to nab the accused, and further details will emerge after the probe," Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said.

The accused Pattajoshi was arrested from his in-laws' house at Sasan Damodarpur under Sadar Police limits on Wednesday evening, and is being questioned to unearth the actual reason behind the murder. The incident has sent shockwaves across the servitor community in Puri, and the police are leaving no stone unturned to bring the culprit to justice as soon as possible.

This incident, which occurred amidst heavy police deployment on the occasion of Snana Yatra at the Jagannath Temple, also raised a question on the law and order situation in the city.