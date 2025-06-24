Puri Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Refutes Allegation Of Dasamula Modak Theft

Puri: Arvind Padhee, the chief administrator of the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, on Tuesday refuted the allegation of the theft of 'Dasamula Modak' — brought to be offered to Lord Jagannath and his sibling — from the Garada office.

"The primary investigation has revealed that there is no veracity to the allegations," Padhee said.

It was alleged that the 'Dasmula Modak', given by the Rajvaidya or royal physician, was stolen before being offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balarama and Goddess Subhadra.

Haldhar Das Mahapatra, the Badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra, has written a letter to the chief administrator raising concerns about the missing 70 Dasamula Modaks from the 313 modaks. He requested a detailed investigation into the incident, claiming that the sanctity of the modaks was compromised due to the theft. He also questioned how the remaining modaks, having lost their sanctity, could be offered to the deities.

The letter witten by Haldhar Das Mahapatra to the administration. (ETV Bharat)

"We investigated the matter in detail after receiving the complaint from Haldhar Das Mahapatra. Based on the initial investigation, it was found that there was no truth to the claim of theft," Padhee said.

"On the 11th day of Anabasara, Modaks are offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balarama and Goddess Subhadra. Kaviraj Sevaks prepare and bring the Dasamula Modaks and keep them in the Garada office of the temple under the supervision of the commander. About 70 Dasamula Modaks were found missing from the 313 modaks at the time of offering," Mahapatra said.