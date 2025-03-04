ETV Bharat / bharat

Puri-Bound Nandan Kanan Express Splits Into Two Near DDU Junction

Chanduali: The Nandan Kanan Express (12876), heading to Puri from New Delhi's Anand Vihar, split into two following a coupling failure shortly after departing from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction on Monday night.

The S4 coach of the train was affected, sending passengers into a panic. The train was three hours behind its scheduled departure, and after proceeding six kilometres from platform 1 of the DDU Junction, the mishap took place. Due to this, six coaches of the train, including the locomotive, moved two hundred meters ahead while 15 coaches, including the AC coaches, pantry car and guard's compartment, were left behind.

The separated portions of the train were brought back to DDU Junction, with one part arriving at platform 7 and the other at platform 8. Passengers of the ill-fated coach were shifted to another coach. However, no major injuries have been reported, but passengers were shellshocked.

Railway engineers inspected the damaged coach, deemed it unfit for use, and relocated the passengers to other compartments. Passengers expressed their frustration and anger over the incident, holding the Railways responsible for the unwanted experience.