Puri Bahuda Yatra 2025: Divine Homecoming Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings Today

Puri: The holy town of Puri is brimming with devotion and anticipation as it prepares to witness as well as be a part of Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to their abode Srimandir, after a week-long stay at the Gundicha Temple.

Bahuda Yatra, meaning 'return chariot festival', marks the ninth day of the Rath Yatra festival. The gigantic chariots Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana of the three sibling deities will once again roll on Badadanda, this time from Gundicha temple (deities' Janma Bedi) towards the Jagannath temple (Ratna Bedi). Lakhs of devotees are expected to congregate for the divine procession, eager to pull the chariot ropes amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and 'Hari Bol' echoing all around.

Before the return journey, the chariots were turned southward (Dakshina Moda) facing the Jagannath Temple.

Puri Bahuda Yatra 2025: All Set For Divine Homecoming Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings Today (Jagannath Dham)

Bahuda rituals began as early as 4 AM with Mangala Alati, followed by Mailama, Tadapa Lagi And Rosha Homa, Abakasha Niti, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Gopal Ballabha, Sakala Dhupa, Senapata Lagi, and Mangalarpana. Pahandi rituals, in which deities will be escorted to their respective chariots, would begin at 12 PM. At around 4 PM, the chariots of Lord Jagannath (Nandighosha), Lord Balabhadra (Taladhwaja), and Goddess Subhadra (Darpadalan) will be pulled through the grand road, amid chants and devotional music.

One key moment enroute to Srimandir is when the deities stop at Mausi Maa temple, where they are served poda pitha, a traditional sweet delicacy. Upon reaching the Singhadwara of Jagannath temple, other rituals and ceremonies would follow on the chariots.

Anticipating massive number of devotees for the return journey of the Trinity, the district administration and police have made elaborate arrangements. Thousands of police personnel are working in close coordination with the district administration to ensure smooth conduct of all events till Niladri Bije. In addition to police, BSF, CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) will also be deployed to maintain law and order.

Senior servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said, "All the sevayats are carrying out their duties to ensure smooth conduct of Mahaprabhu's Bahuda Yatra. Focus is to ensure that the return journey is organised properly. With the grace of Mahaprabhu, we are hopeful that everything will go well."

Odisha Police DG YB Khurania, who himself is overseeing all arrangements in the pilgrim town, said adequate police personnel have been deployed. He has urged the public to follow traffic guidelines issued by the administration. "I request everyone who is coming to Puri for the Bahuda Yatra to follow the traffic regulations issued by the police. Guidelines have also been issued for Suna Besha as well. May all devotees be blessed with the divinity of Mahaprabhu," he said.