Punjab Youth 'Found Dead' Inside Car In Canada; Family Urges Centre To Bring Back Body

Tarn Taran: A youth from the Pandori Ran Singh village of the Tarn Taran district died allegedly under mysterious circumstances in Canada. His body was found in a car there. The family demanded that the Indian government help them to bring back the youth's body so that they can perform the last rites themselves. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Satpal Singh, who had completed his studies and had just started working in Canada. The shocked family has placed their demand before the government.

The maternal uncle and mother of the deceased Satpal Singh said that the deceased youth was good at studying. Satpal had gone to Canada on a study visa about two and a half years ago. There, he was living in Winnipeg and working there. The family members of the deceased said that Satpal's father had died when Satpal was a child.

'Wanting to see her son for the last time': The deceased's mother said that their family raised their children with great difficulty and had taken loans and sent them abroad for a bright future. Now information has been received about his death under mysterious circumstances. The deceased's mother said that his grandfather also died last year.

The family members have demanded that the Indian government bring back the body of their son for performing last rites. The mother of the deceased said that if our government helps, she can see her son for the last time and perform the last rites herself.