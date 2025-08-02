Punjab Vigilance Bureau Raids Ranjit Singh Gill's Residence A Day After He Joins BJP

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday raided the premises of former Akali leader and prominent realtor Ranjit Singh Gill in Chandigarh, just a day after he joined the BJP, sources said.

Gill was inducted into the BJP by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here on Friday evening. Sleuths raided Gill's residence in Chandigarh. However, there is no official word on the raid operation yet.

Once considered a close confidant of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Gill had recently resigned from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Neil Garg said, "The BJP has never done any good to the country. Whether it is a gangster or a smuggler, if there is any corruption case, the BJP protects it. Now, when the Vigilance found evidence against Ranjit Gill in the Majithia case, he was inducted into the BJP overnight. Someone tells me that there is such a big leader, and what was the need to suddenly induct him into the BJP? The BJP has always sheltered smugglers and corrupt people, and Gill's induction proves that once again. The continuous threat calls and harassment from jails in Punjab are also due to the grace of the BJP government, and the Punjab government will take action."

Earlier, he had claimed that loyal party workers in the SAD were allegedly being sidelined, while outsiders were gaining prominence in the constituency. Gill had unsuccessfully contested the Kharar Assembly seat in the 2017 and 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

After joining the BJP, Gill expressed confidence in the party's policies and programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.