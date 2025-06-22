ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Terror Case: NIA Chargesheets Key Aide Of Khalistani Terrorists

NIA has chargesheeted Jatinder Singh, a key aide of Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lakhbir Singh and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala in Punjab terror conspiracy case.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Jatinder Singh alias Joti, a key aide of Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala in a Punjab terror conspiracy case, officials said on Sunday. The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Mohali on Friday.

Jatinder Singh, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was arrested by the NIA from Mumbai on December 23, last year in the case, according to an official statement. Jatinder Singh was involved in illegal procurement and supply of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based gangsters, the agency said.

He was facilitating the supply of weapons to ground operatives of Batala, a close associate of designated individual terrorist Landa, it said. Batala's foreign-based associates were coordinating Jatinder Singh's operations in India, the NIA said. The weapons were being used by Batala's operatives in Punjab to promote Babbar Khalsa International's criminal-terror activities, it said.

It was further found during the NIA investigation that Jatinder Singh used to procure illegal weapons from a known arms supplier, Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai, in Madhya Pradesh. Baljeet Singh had already been arrested and chargesheeted by NIA. The accused were using virtual numbers and encrypted applications to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

NIA is investigating the role of Landa as well as designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and their foreign-based accomplices in the conspiracy, it added.

