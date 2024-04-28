Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akali Dal Fields Valtoha From Khadoor Sahib; Setback to Amritpal Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) : The Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab is known for its tumultuous politics. Many leaders have won elections while in jail and they included Simranjit Singh Mann.

Khadoor Sahib once again came into spotlight after Waris De Punjab preacher Amritpal Singh, currently jailed in Assam's Dibrugarh prison, has decided to contest from here in the current Lok Sabha Election 2024. There were reports initially that the Shiromani Akali Dal may support Amritpal Singh from this seat, but now the Akali Dal has announced a candidate.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fielded Virsa Singh Valtoha from Khadur Sahib in this election. It has already announced candidates for 12 seats in Punjab and one seat in Chandigarh.

Panthak seat: It is notable that Virsa Singh Valtoha has also been MLA from Khadoor Sahib seat. Due to which his grip on this seat is considered strong. Khadoor Sahib is the panthak seat owing allegiance to the Gurus and the name of Virsa Singh Valtoha comes in the panthak leaders. Due to which the Shiromani Akali Dal is betting on him. Before this announcement, SAD also considered fielding Bikram Singh Majithia or Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Akali Dal candidates: Shiromani Akali Dal has now announced its candidates for all seats. Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema is fielded from Gurdaspur, Anil Joshi from Amritsar, Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Rajwinder Singh from Faridkot, Iqbal Singh Jhundan from Sangrur, NK Sharma from Patiala, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda, Mahendra Singh KP from Jalandhar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon from Ludhiana, Sohan Singh Thandal from Hoshiarpur, Nardev Singh (Bobby Mann) from Ferozepur and Hardeep Singh Saini from Chandigarh.

Amritpal Singh as independent: In Khadoor Sahib, Aam Aadmi Party's Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and BJP's Manjit Singh Manna have been fielded while the Congress has not yet decided on its candidate. At the same time, Amritpal Singh, detained in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail, is eager to get elected as an independent candidate from this panthak seat.