Punjab Seals Borders Amid Farmers' Protest; People Battling Traffic Nightmare

Chandigarh: As the Punjab farmers are heading here to protest after their talks with the government failed, authorities have laid strict vigil and vehicle barricades in major entry points. Police have put several farmer leaders under house arrest and ensured no protesters enter the city.

The resulting checks and diversions have led to unprecedented congestion on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway, making daily commutes a herculean task.

Talks between the Punjab government and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders to discuss farmers' demands broke down midway on Monday, with farmer leaders claiming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "walked out of the meeting in a huff without any provocation".

Chandigarh-Mohali Police on High Alert

Following the call by farmers to hold a permanent morcha in Chandigarh, police have made elaborate arrangements at the borders.

Traffic has been moving slowly at the Zirakpur barrier on the Chandigarh-Delhi Highway since morning. Police have blocked the Chandigarh-Mohali border in Zirakpur and checked every vehicle so that no farmer or farming class can enter the city.

“We have deployed police at all the borders of Chandigarh; barricading has been done. Strict checking is being done at all places,” said Chandigarh SP Geetanjali Khandelwal.