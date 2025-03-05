ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Seals Borders Amid Farmers' Protest; People Battling Traffic Nightmare

The protest was planned after talks between the Punjab government and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders to discuss farmers' demands broke down midway on Monday.

Mohali-Chandigarh border sealed amid farmers' protest (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Chandigarh: As the Punjab farmers are heading here to protest after their talks with the government failed, authorities have laid strict vigil and vehicle barricades in major entry points. Police have put several farmer leaders under house arrest and ensured no protesters enter the city.

The resulting checks and diversions have led to unprecedented congestion on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway, making daily commutes a herculean task.

Talks between the Punjab government and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders to discuss farmers' demands broke down midway on Monday, with farmer leaders claiming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "walked out of the meeting in a huff without any provocation".

Chandigarh-Mohali Police on High Alert

Following the call by farmers to hold a permanent morcha in Chandigarh, police have made elaborate arrangements at the borders.

Traffic has been moving slowly at the Zirakpur barrier on the Chandigarh-Delhi Highway since morning. Police have blocked the Chandigarh-Mohali border in Zirakpur and checked every vehicle so that no farmer or farming class can enter the city.

“We have deployed police at all the borders of Chandigarh; barricading has been done. Strict checking is being done at all places,” said Chandigarh SP Geetanjali Khandelwal.

“We are trying for all route diversions, and wherever we have to check people, we should provide security there. There may be traffic jams; we have diverted the traffic route,” he said.

Nightmare of Traffic Jams

Due to strict checking of vehicles, the common people are facing a lot of trouble due to traffic jams.

People working in Chandigarh come from Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, and nearby areas early in the morning.

The long traffic jams are frustrating for helpless commuters as their travel times increase by several hours. “The situation is also heavy on our pockets as we now spend extra on fuel due to the detour,” said a commuter.

Impact on Daily Activities

Residents of Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, and other nearby areas said that their daily activities, such as schooling their kids, medical treatment, household purchases, and supply of agricultural produce, get impacted.

“This route is a lifeline for us as it connects us to Ambala and other cities, so we are forced to make a detour for our day-to-day work due to the ongoing protest,” they said.

