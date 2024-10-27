Punjab Police Bust International Drug Cartel, Two Held

Chandigarh: Following an intel tip, the Punjab Police, which is on a mission to crack down on drug traffickers, has busted a cross-border smuggling racket and seized the largest cache of heroin so far. Two international drug smugglers — Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kumar — have also been arrested.

Sharing information on the big haul in X handle, DGP Gaurav Yadhav, wrote, "#Biggest Heroin seizure in #Punjab: In an intelligence-led operation, @PunjabPoliceInd busts a cross-border smuggling racket and apprehends two associates of Foreign-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh @ Nav Bhullar and recovers 105 Kg Heroin, 31.93 Kg Caffeine Anhydrous, 17 Kg DMR, 5 foreign made Pistols & 1 Desi Katta. Water-route was used to transport drugs from #Pakistan, big rubber tubes of tyres have also been recovered, indicating that narcotic contrabands have been smuggled through waterway. Navjot Singh & Lovepreet Kumar have been arrested. FIR registered at PS State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar. Investigation on-going to establish backward & forward linkages to arrest more criminals involved in the drug cartel".

The narcotics were smuggled in from Pakistan through waterways. Police have recovered large rubber tubes used in making tyres which attests to the route taken by the traffickers. An FIR has been lodged at the Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar. The investigation will dig into the drug trail.