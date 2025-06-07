ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Seeks Details Of Suspicious Tinder Account Linked To Amritpal Singh

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had claimed in October last year that Harinau was allegedly killed at the behest of Amritpal, currently in a Dibrugarh jail.

A file photo of Amritpal Singh.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has sought information from dating app Tinder about an account suspected to be linked to extremist preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who has been booked for the murder of a Sikh activist.

"We are investigating the murder case of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Harino, who was shot dead while returning home from the village gurdwara on his motorcycle on October 9 last year. Harino was a member of the extremist organisation Waris Punjab De led by Amritpal Singh," the letter sent to Tinder by the Faridkot Police said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had claimed in October last year that Harinau was allegedly killed at the behest of Amritpal, who is currently lodged in a Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the stringent National Security Act. The police also claimed that gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla was the mastermind behind the murder, and two shooters of the gang have been arrested in a case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

In a letter sent on May 26, the police wrote, "You are hereby informed that the Punjab Police, India, is currently investigating a murder case registered under sections 103(1), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 2023 as well as relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 under FIR No. 159 dated 10-10-2024 at Police Station Sadar Kotkapura, District Faridkot, Punjab, India. On 09-10-2024, a well-known online activist, Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by two assailants riding on a motorcycle. The deceased ran a Facebook page named 'Hari Nau Talks' and spoke openly against the Sikh extremist Amritpal Singh. The shooters have been arrested and are being investigated."

"During the investigation, a Tinder account under the name 'Amrit Sandhu' was identified, which is suspected to be linked to Amritpal, the accused in the said FIR. Data communication and analysis may provide evidence to the investigating agency related to the FIR," Punjab Police said.

The police have asked Tinder for details of account subscribers, names, dates of birth, phone numbers, location information and IP address logs since January 1, 2019. It has also sought information about all linked email IDs and phone numbers uploaded by the account, photos and media files, list of friends/contacts and mutual matches, chat history and messages exchanged through the Tinder platform and any other details.

Amritpal, who heads the 'Waris Punjab De' organisation and introduces himself in the name of slain Khalistani Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed under the NSA along with his associates.

(With inputs from PTI)

