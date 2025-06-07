ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Seeks Details Of Suspicious Tinder Account Linked To Amritpal Singh

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has sought information from dating app Tinder about an account suspected to be linked to extremist preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who has been booked for the murder of a Sikh activist.

"We are investigating the murder case of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Harino, who was shot dead while returning home from the village gurdwara on his motorcycle on October 9 last year. Harino was a member of the extremist organisation Waris Punjab De led by Amritpal Singh," the letter sent to Tinder by the Faridkot Police said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had claimed in October last year that Harinau was allegedly killed at the behest of Amritpal, who is currently lodged in a Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the stringent National Security Act. The police also claimed that gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla was the mastermind behind the murder, and two shooters of the gang have been arrested in a case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

In a letter sent on May 26, the police wrote, "You are hereby informed that the Punjab Police, India, is currently investigating a murder case registered under sections 103(1), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 2023 as well as relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 under FIR No. 159 dated 10-10-2024 at Police Station Sadar Kotkapura, District Faridkot, Punjab, India. On 09-10-2024, a well-known online activist, Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by two assailants riding on a motorcycle. The deceased ran a Facebook page named 'Hari Nau Talks' and spoke openly against the Sikh extremist Amritpal Singh. The shooters have been arrested and are being investigated."