Punjab Police Place Farmer Leader Dallewal Under House Arrest

Dallewal said, despite assurance by the DGP to compensate farmers for their stolen properties during the protest, the government is going back on its word.

A file photo of Jagjit Singh Dallewal. (ANI)
Chandigarh: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was placed under house arrest on Monday by the Punjab Police, as per the statement issued by the veteran on social media. Farmer leaders had announced to gherao the Sambhu Police Station on May 6 in protest against police misbehaviour.

"This is a midnight attack on democracy. You all know that I can hardly walk, and yet the police have confined me to my house. We had announced a one-day peaceful protest outside the Shambhu Police Station. People should now stand up and speak. Otherwise, they will suppress all our voices," Dallewal said.

"Aside from holding protests in Shambhu and Khanauri, the police stole farmers' belongings. However, no action has been taken so far. We demanded that an FIR be registered, but that too didn't happen. In some places in Patiala, people have recovered trolleys from the leaders, their close associates and police personnel. But instead of taking action against the culprits, cases are being registered only against those who found and returned the goods," he added.

Dallewal said, despite assurance by the DGP of compensation for the stolen properties, the government is going back on its word.

"Action should be taken against the SHO who misbehaved with the people and farmers during the dharna. To protest that, farmers had announced a gathering around the police station on May 6. The government is so scared that it does not allow people to stage peaceful protests and puts them in jail so that they cannot demand justice. How long will this dictatorship continue? The common people will have to stand firm against it, otherwise, we will never get justice in the future," he said.

"The government should have called to know why we are protesting. Our demands are clear, but where is the justice in not allowing us to hold a dharna? We want action to be initiated against the officials who misbehaved with farmers during the dharna, and the promise by the DGP to compensate farmers be fulfilled," he added.

