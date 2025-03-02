ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Net Notorious Gangster Deepa; Seize Modern Weapons, Narcotics

A case has been registered at Fazilka SSOC police station. Preliminary investigation revealed the weapons were procured to carry out terrorist activities in the state.

The seizures from smuggler Deepa.
The seizures from smuggler Deepa. (X, Punjab Police)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

Chandigarh: The counterintelligence team of the Punjab Police arrested notorious smuggler Hardeep Singh alias Deepa from the Ghal Khurd village of Firozpur on the Indo-Pak border on Sunday. The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers for narcotics trading. Three sophisticated weapons, along with narcotics, have been seized from him.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Fazilka State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station. The recovery includes three pistols (one Glock pistol, one Beretta 30 mm pistol, one pump action gun), 141 different cartridges (9 mm, .30 caliber, 12 bore), 45 grams of heroin and a Swift car. Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were procured from across the border to carry out terrorism and criminal activities in the state.

Sharing information of the arrest on X, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence #Ferozepur apprehends smuggler-cum-gangster Hardeep Singh @ Deepa of village Ghall Khurd, Ferozepur, and recovers 3 sophisticated weapons arsenal and narcotics. Recovery: 3 Pistols (One Glock pistol, one Beretta .30 MM pistol, one pump action gun), 141 assorted cartridges (9MM, .30 caliber, 12 bore), 45 grams heroin, and a Swift car. Preliminary investigation reveals that weapons were sourced from across the border for terror and criminal activities in the state. FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell, Fazilka and further investigation is underway to unravel the whole network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organized crime networks and maintain peace across #Punjab."

It is worth mentioning that Punjab Police have netted many gangsters and smugglers in the continued operations against smugglers and drug peddlers along with the confiscation of their properties.

Recently, the Punjab government has warned such miscreants to "either give up illegal business or leave Punjab".

Also Read:

  1. Major Crackdown Against Narcotics In Maharashtra: Poppy Plants Worth Rs 12.6 Crore Seized In Buldhana
  2. NCB Recovers 58.7 Kg Opium From Temple Donation Box in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Chandigarh: The counterintelligence team of the Punjab Police arrested notorious smuggler Hardeep Singh alias Deepa from the Ghal Khurd village of Firozpur on the Indo-Pak border on Sunday. The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers for narcotics trading. Three sophisticated weapons, along with narcotics, have been seized from him.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Fazilka State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station. The recovery includes three pistols (one Glock pistol, one Beretta 30 mm pistol, one pump action gun), 141 different cartridges (9 mm, .30 caliber, 12 bore), 45 grams of heroin and a Swift car. Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were procured from across the border to carry out terrorism and criminal activities in the state.

Sharing information of the arrest on X, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence #Ferozepur apprehends smuggler-cum-gangster Hardeep Singh @ Deepa of village Ghall Khurd, Ferozepur, and recovers 3 sophisticated weapons arsenal and narcotics. Recovery: 3 Pistols (One Glock pistol, one Beretta .30 MM pistol, one pump action gun), 141 assorted cartridges (9MM, .30 caliber, 12 bore), 45 grams heroin, and a Swift car. Preliminary investigation reveals that weapons were sourced from across the border for terror and criminal activities in the state. FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell, Fazilka and further investigation is underway to unravel the whole network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organized crime networks and maintain peace across #Punjab."

It is worth mentioning that Punjab Police have netted many gangsters and smugglers in the continued operations against smugglers and drug peddlers along with the confiscation of their properties.

Recently, the Punjab government has warned such miscreants to "either give up illegal business or leave Punjab".

Also Read:

  1. Major Crackdown Against Narcotics In Maharashtra: Poppy Plants Worth Rs 12.6 Crore Seized In Buldhana
  2. NCB Recovers 58.7 Kg Opium From Temple Donation Box in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANGSTER HARDEEP SINGH DEEPAFAZILKA SSOCCROSS BORDER NARCOTICS TRADEPUNJAB DGPPUNJAB POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.