Punjab Police Net Notorious Gangster Deepa; Seize Modern Weapons, Narcotics

Chandigarh: The counterintelligence team of the Punjab Police arrested notorious smuggler Hardeep Singh alias Deepa from the Ghal Khurd village of Firozpur on the Indo-Pak border on Sunday. The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers for narcotics trading. Three sophisticated weapons, along with narcotics, have been seized from him.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Fazilka State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station. The recovery includes three pistols (one Glock pistol, one Beretta 30 mm pistol, one pump action gun), 141 different cartridges (9 mm, .30 caliber, 12 bore), 45 grams of heroin and a Swift car. Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were procured from across the border to carry out terrorism and criminal activities in the state.

Sharing information of the arrest on X, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence #Ferozepur apprehends smuggler-cum-gangster Hardeep Singh @ Deepa of village Ghall Khurd, Ferozepur, and recovers 3 sophisticated weapons arsenal and narcotics. Recovery: 3 Pistols (One Glock pistol, one Beretta .30 MM pistol, one pump action gun), 141 assorted cartridges (9MM, .30 caliber, 12 bore), 45 grams heroin, and a Swift car. Preliminary investigation reveals that weapons were sourced from across the border for terror and criminal activities in the state. FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell, Fazilka and further investigation is underway to unravel the whole network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organized crime networks and maintain peace across #Punjab."