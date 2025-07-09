Punjab Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Recovers Cache Of Arms Linked To BKI Operative Rinda

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday said they have foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda and recovered a cache of arms from a forest area in Gurdaspur. Preliminary investigation has found that the consignment was pushed into India by Pakistani agencies and Rinda as part of a premeditated plan to carry out attacks at multiple locations in Punjab aiming to disrupt public peace, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Acting swiftly on human intelligence, Anti-Gangster Task Force teams under the supervision of Additional DGP, AGTF, Promod Ban managed to trace the terrorist hardware consignment from a forest area in Gurdaspur, before it could reach to the operatives of Harwinder Rinda, said the DGP.

He added that further investigations are on to identify the operatives, who supposed to retrieve the consignment. "In an intelligence-led operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab successfully foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative based in #Pakistan and backed by Pakistan's ISI," Yadav posted on X.

The DGP said acting swiftly on human intelligence, AGTF teams traced and recovered a large cache of terrorist hardware, including two AK-47 rifles with 16 live cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 (high explosive) hand grenades from a forest area in Gurdaspur, before it could reach Harwinder Rinda's associates.

Sharing more details, Deputy Inspector General of Police, AGTF, Gurmeet Chauhan said that probe has also revealed the involvement of foreign-based terrorists in this ISI-backed module. Recoveries of more arms consignments are likely in coming days, he added. An FIR under the Explosives Act and the Arms Act has been registered at Purana Shala police station in Gurdaspur, he said. "Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend Rinda's operatives involved in the recovered weapon consignment," DGP Yadav said.

