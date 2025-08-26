Punjab Police Foil Pakistan ISI-Backed Conspiracy; One Arrested With 4 Grenades, RDX-Based IED

Batala (Gurdaspur): The Batala Police in Punjab on Monday claimed to have busted a terror module of Pakistan's ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) following arrest of an operative with a cache of explosives.

During the operation, police recovered four SPL HGR-84 hand grenades (Arges HG-84) and an RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing about two KG, packed in a black metal box from Balpura village. The consignment was found hidden in bushes along the road leading to Amritsar. Police also seized a Baofeng dual-band FM transceiver set, a D-shaped headset used with walkie-talkies, and other equipment from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Batala, Suhail Mir Qasim, said preliminary investigation revealed the consignment was sent by UK-based BKI terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia. He was reportedly acting on the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is supported by Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

"One accused identified as Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi, a resident of village Puria Kalan, has been arrested. Another accused has also been identified. Rids are underway to nab him," SSP Suhail said.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused had collected the consignment using a dead letterbox technique following instructions of gangster-terrorist Nishan Jodia, who had arranged the explosives' concealment and collection. "The recovery has foiled a conspiracy hatched from across the border aimed at disturbing Punjab's peace and harmony," the SSP said.

On the next course of action, SSP Suhail informed that efforts are underway to arrest and deport Nishan Jodia to India for legal proceedings. He said Punjab Police have already initiated correspondence with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Consulate General of India in Birmingham, and that he will likely be deported soon.

Moreover, an FIR was registered at Police Station Sadar Batala on August 21 under Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. With clear terror links emerging, UAPA sections have also been added to the case, police sources said.

Confirming the development, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on social media, "In a major success, Batala Police foiled a terrorist module by recovering four hand grenades, one RDX-based IED (2kg), and communication equipment. The consignment was placed on the instructions of UK-based BKI terrorist Nishan Jodia, working under Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda with ISI backing. One accused arrested, another absconding. Investigation is underway to expose the entire cross-border conspiracy."