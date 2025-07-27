ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Arms Smuggling Network; Five Held

Chandigarh: Busting a major cross-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms, operated allegedly by Pakistan's ISI-backed handlers, Amritsar Rural Police — in a joint operation with the central agencies — have arrested five people, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

An AK Saiga 308 assault rifle, two magazines, two 9-mm Glock pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK rifle, 10 live pistol cartridges, Rs 7.50 lakh in cash, a car and three mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused, he added.

"The crackdown led to the arrest of five key accused —The seizure includes one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with 2 magazines, two Glock pistols 9mm with 4 magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, 10 live cartridges (9mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and 3 mobile phones," an X post by Punjab DGP reads.