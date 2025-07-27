ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Arms Smuggling Network; Five Held

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated on X post that the intercepted consignment was intended for delivery to Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

A file photo of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 27, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

Chandigarh: Busting a major cross-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms, operated allegedly by Pakistan's ISI-backed handlers, Amritsar Rural Police — in a joint operation with the central agencies — have arrested five people, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

An AK Saiga 308 assault rifle, two magazines, two 9-mm Glock pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK rifle, 10 live pistol cartridges, Rs 7.50 lakh in cash, a car and three mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused, he added.

"The crackdown led to the arrest of five key accused —The seizure includes one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with 2 magazines, two Glock pistols 9mm with 4 magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, 10 live cartridges (9mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and 3 mobile phones," an X post by Punjab DGP reads.

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Gora Singh, both natives of Rangharh village, Shenshan alias Shalu, Sunny Singh, of Rasulpur Kallar in Amritsar, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu, from Mugal Mangri in Rupnagar, Yadav said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based #ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav @ Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus," the X post states.

