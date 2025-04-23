ETV Bharat / bharat

Day After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Punjab Police Beef Up Security On Punjab-Jammu Border

Pathankot: A day after Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot police has increased security on the Punjab-Jammu border. The patrolling has been increased on the Bamiyal sector along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Vehicles heading from Jammu and Kashmir, whether they enter Punjab through link roads or enter Punjab through National Highway and Madhopur, are all being checked so that no miscreant can use these routes and enter Punjab through Pathankot.

Vehicles coming from other states are also being checked by setting up police posts at various places. Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

"The terrorist attack that has taken place in Pahalgam is very condemnable and cowardly. This is an attempt to create a rift between two communities in our country, but we are not so weak. Our Indian heroes, no matter which community they belong to, are not so weak that after this attack they would lose their temper and fight among themselves," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon.

"Our area is a border, so we have been fully prepared here from the beginning, along with this, even today we have deployed teams at all sensitive places. We are ready to deal with any kind of situation. Security has been increased on all roads entering Punjab from Jammu and Kashmir. Vehicles are being checked by setting up checkpoints at different places," Dhillon added.