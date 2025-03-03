Punjab Police Arrests Main Accused In Fake Mining Portal Scam

Chandigarh: While the Punjab government is cracking down on crime and corruption, the police arrested a key accused involved in defrauding the state. The state cybercrime division has apprehended Gaurav Kumar, who ran a fake website imitating the Punjab government’s mining department. By issuing fake permits for illegal mining, he caused an estimated loss of Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh to the government.
DGP Gave Information
Disclosing details about the case, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared a post on his X handle, stating: "In a significant breakthrough, the state cybercrime division has arrested the main accused, who used to run a fake website by imitating the mining department of the Punjab government. Accused Gaurav Kumar has been arrested for cloning the mining portal of the Punjab government. A loss of ₹40-50 lakh was caused. The accused, in collusion with a mining businessman, created more than 2,000 fake receipts using QR/barcodes to bypass security checks."
The accused prepared fake mining forms for this operating system. He created a fake website to facilitate the movement of vehicles engaged in illegal mining, leading to huge losses to the government treasury. Further action has been initiated by registering a case against the accused, and an investigation is underway to expose the entire nexus.”
Ongoing Crackdown on Illegal Mining
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has been hearing cases related to illegal mining for a long time. In a recent hearing, the Mining Department assured the court that strict measures were in place, yet cases of illegal mining continue to emerge.
The arrest marks a crucial step in Punjab’s fight against corruption and illegal mining. Further revelations and legal actions are expected as investigations progress.
