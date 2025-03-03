ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Police Arrests Main Accused In Fake Mining Portal Scam

While the Punjab government is cracking down on crime and corruption, the police arrested a key accused involved in defrauding the state.

Etv Bharat
Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 7:18 PM IST

Chandigarh: While the Punjab government is cracking down on crime and corruption, the police arrested a key accused involved in defrauding the state. The state cybercrime division has apprehended Gaurav Kumar, who ran a fake website imitating the Punjab government’s mining department. By issuing fake permits for illegal mining, he caused an estimated loss of Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh to the government.

DGP Gave Information

Disclosing details about the case, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared a post on his X handle, stating: "In a significant breakthrough, the state cybercrime division has arrested the main accused, who used to run a fake website by imitating the mining department of the Punjab government. Accused Gaurav Kumar has been arrested for cloning the mining portal of the Punjab government. A loss of ₹40-50 lakh was caused. The accused, in collusion with a mining businessman, created more than 2,000 fake receipts using QR/barcodes to bypass security checks."

The accused prepared fake mining forms for this operating system. He created a fake website to facilitate the movement of vehicles engaged in illegal mining, leading to huge losses to the government treasury. Further action has been initiated by registering a case against the accused, and an investigation is underway to expose the entire nexus.”

Ongoing Crackdown on Illegal Mining

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has been hearing cases related to illegal mining for a long time. In a recent hearing, the Mining Department assured the court that strict measures were in place, yet cases of illegal mining continue to emerge.

The arrest marks a crucial step in Punjab’s fight against corruption and illegal mining. Further revelations and legal actions are expected as investigations progress.

Read more: Punjab: ED Raids Mining Locations in Bhola Drugs Case Related Probe

Chandigarh: While the Punjab government is cracking down on crime and corruption, the police arrested a key accused involved in defrauding the state. The state cybercrime division has apprehended Gaurav Kumar, who ran a fake website imitating the Punjab government’s mining department. By issuing fake permits for illegal mining, he caused an estimated loss of Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh to the government.

DGP Gave Information

Disclosing details about the case, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared a post on his X handle, stating: "In a significant breakthrough, the state cybercrime division has arrested the main accused, who used to run a fake website by imitating the mining department of the Punjab government. Accused Gaurav Kumar has been arrested for cloning the mining portal of the Punjab government. A loss of ₹40-50 lakh was caused. The accused, in collusion with a mining businessman, created more than 2,000 fake receipts using QR/barcodes to bypass security checks."

The accused prepared fake mining forms for this operating system. He created a fake website to facilitate the movement of vehicles engaged in illegal mining, leading to huge losses to the government treasury. Further action has been initiated by registering a case against the accused, and an investigation is underway to expose the entire nexus.”

Ongoing Crackdown on Illegal Mining

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has been hearing cases related to illegal mining for a long time. In a recent hearing, the Mining Department assured the court that strict measures were in place, yet cases of illegal mining continue to emerge.

The arrest marks a crucial step in Punjab’s fight against corruption and illegal mining. Further revelations and legal actions are expected as investigations progress.

Read more: Punjab: ED Raids Mining Locations in Bhola Drugs Case Related Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE MINING PORTAL SCAMMAIN ACCUSEDPUNJAB POLICEACCUSED ARRESTEDCRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL MINING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.