Punjab Police arrest 2 Babbar Khalsa terror-module members, avert target killings

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 11 hours ago

Punjab Police arrest 2 Babbar Khalsa terror-module members, avert target killings

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that potential target killings have been prevented by arresting two members of the Babbar Khalsa terror module. Also, two pistols, four magazines and 30 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Jalandhar: In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two persons associated with the Babbar Khalsa international-backed terror group in Jalandhar.

Taking to his X handle Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced that police have successfully averted potential target killings through an intelligence-based operation with this arrest. The module was being run by USA-based terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, an associate of Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, who was working in connivance with his Armenian-based associate Shamsher Singh alias Shera to radicalise youths by motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state.

"The module was operated by #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passian, a close aide of #Pakistan based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda, along with his associate identified as Shamsher Singh @ Shera presently based in #Armenia. As per preliminary investigations Happy Passian was working in connivance with Rinda & Shamsher to radicalise the youth by motivating them to carryout anti-national activities in the state," the DGP tweeted.

"@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to demolish organised crime in Punjab as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann," he added.

The Punjab Police have recovered two pistols along with four magazines and 30 live cartridges from the accused. An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Arms Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

TAGGED:

Babbar Khalsa terror modulePunjab PoliceTarget Killings

