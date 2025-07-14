Punjab Panchayat Bye-Election On July 27

Chandigarh: The state election commission on Monday announced the dates of panchayat elections in Punjab for July 27. As per the data from the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, 90 posts of Sarpanch and 1,771 posts of Panchs are currently vacant. The Panchayat election was held on October 14 last year.

The first date for filing nominations has been scheduled on July 14 from 11 am to 3 pm in the offices of the concerned Returning Officers. The last date for filing nominations is July 17 till 3 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 19 till 3 pm.

Voting will be held on July 27 from 8 am to 4 pm through ballot papers, and the results will be declared on the same day. The final publication of the updated electoral rolls was published on May 23. The notified expenditure limit for a candidate contending for the post of Sarpanch is Rs. 40,000, while the expenditure limit for Panch has been fixed at Rs. 40,000. The commission has made all arrangements to conduct these elections smoothly and peacefully.

District-wise Vacant Seats for the Posts of Sarpanch, Panch: