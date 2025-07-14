ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Panchayat Bye-Election On July 27

As per the data obtained from the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, about 90 posts of Sarpanch and 1,771 posts of Panchs are currently vacant.

Chandigarh: The state election commission on Monday announced the dates of panchayat elections in Punjab for July 27. As per the data from the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, 90 posts of Sarpanch and 1,771 posts of Panchs are currently vacant. The Panchayat election was held on October 14 last year.

The first date for filing nominations has been scheduled on July 14 from 11 am to 3 pm in the offices of the concerned Returning Officers. The last date for filing nominations is July 17 till 3 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 19 till 3 pm.

Voting will be held on July 27 from 8 am to 4 pm through ballot papers, and the results will be declared on the same day. The final publication of the updated electoral rolls was published on May 23. The notified expenditure limit for a candidate contending for the post of Sarpanch is Rs. 40,000, while the expenditure limit for Panch has been fixed at Rs. 40,000. The commission has made all arrangements to conduct these elections smoothly and peacefully.

District-wise Vacant Seats for the Posts of Sarpanch, Panch:

DistrictTotal SarpanchTotal Panch
Amritsar10101
Bathinda046
Barnala116
Ferozepur12231
Fazilka220
Faridkot135
Fatehgarh Sahib035
Gurdaspur21323
Hoshiarpur4151
Jalandhar382
Kapurthala463
Ludhiana397
Mansa019
Sri Muktsar Sahib020
Moga146
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar138
Patiala5136
Ropar327
Pathankot031
Sangrur224
SAS Nagar6119
Tarn Taran1098
Malerkotla113
Total901771

