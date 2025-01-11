ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Shoots Himself Accidentally, Declared Dead

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Ludhiana West district, Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead after being shot with bullet injuries on Friday night.

Punjab: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Dies Of Gunshot Injuries
AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi - File Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Ludhiana West district, Gurpreet Gogi, who was declared dead after sustaining bullet injuries on Friday night accidentally shot himself, police said quoting family members.

Ludhiana DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja said," Gurpreet Gogi was declared brought dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in DMC hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted. As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally, he sustained bullet injuries to his head. Cause of death will be clear once post-mortem report comes..."

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja. "Investigation is underway.." the DCP further added.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA from Ludhiana Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the last assembly elections. (With agency inputs).

