Punjab-Based Industrialist Donates Rs 21 Crore To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Trust

Ludhiana: A Punjab-based industrialist, in a philanthropic gesture, donated Rs 21 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) SV Pranadana Trust, which offers free medical treatment to poor people. Trident Group’ chairman Rajinder Gupta donated this amount towards improving community well-being, a statement by the firm said.

“Rajinder Gupta has donated Rs 21 crore towards SV Pranadana Trust of TTD,” said the temple body in a press release on Sunday night.

Gupta reached the temple with his family and presented this cheque to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. SV Pranadana Trust scheme is available at TTD-run hospitals and the temple body’s maternity hospital.

Information and photos regarding the donation has also been shared on social media accounts. Gupta is a Ludhiana-based businessman who worked to hard to widen his circuit across India. The headquarter of the company is in Chandigarh, while there are offices in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The annual turnover Rs 5,000 crores.

Today, the products manufactured in the textile company Trident are being exported not only within the country but also abroad. Recently, the company also held an exhibition of its products in the US, where foreign customers appreciated the its style and quality. Apart from cotton paper, towels, the company also specialises in making bedsheets.

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple being one of the richest temples in the world receives donations worth crores of rupees annually. Trident Group manufactured millions of PPT kits and masks and distributed them for free during the Coronavirus pandemic.