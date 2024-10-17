ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: IED Bomb Sent Via Drone Recovered Near India-Pakistan Border

An IED allegedly delivered via a drone, has been recovered from the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

By ANI

Published : 51 minutes ago

Ferozepur: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED), allegedly delivered via a drone, has been recovered from the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Fazilka district, officials said.

The AIG of Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, stated on Thursday that the consignment contained RDX, batteries, and timers.

"An IED sent through a drone has been recovered from the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka. The consignment, loaded with RDX, includes batteries and timers in addition to the bomb. The BSF has handed over the device to the State Special Cell," the statement read.

"The matter is under investigation, and a case has been registered," it added. Further details are awaited.

