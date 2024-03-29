Punjab Has Lost Old Sheen; Lacks Investment, Development: The Great Khali

Ludhiana: Former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly called The Great Khali, has alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated and the state is not recording any significant development or big ticket investment. He asserted that BJP must be doing good work so people are flocking to this party.

Speaking on the present situation in Punjab, Khali said that the law and order is not much conducive here. "There was a time when Punjab used to rank first in the country. But now, it has climbed down to the bottom due to the policies of the state governments. Haryana is developing much more than Punjab. No industry is coming to Punjab and the state has failed to bag any big ticket investment. As a result of lack of development, the youth here are not getting any employment", Khali said.

The well-known wrestler, who arrived at a unit of Hero Cycle in Ludhiana, inspected the site and the products that are being manufactured by the company.

"The governments in Punjab have failed to do their work well. There must have been a lack of coordination somewhere with the Centre. May be they could not understand the Central government or vice-versa. CM Bhagwant Maan cannot do everything alone," he added.

Responding to leaders switching over to BJP, he said, that the saffron party must be working well else so many leaders would not decide to join it.

He claimed there has been a paradigm shift in Jammu and Kashmir's situation following abrogation of Article 370. "Compared to the past when there used to be stones and guns, now hands operate laptops," he said adding that he went to Jammu and Kashmir yesterday and saw how the successive governments are taking initiatives to develop the entire region.

On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Khali said that if he is innocent, he will come out of jail. If someone has committed a mistake, then law will take its course, he added.

The Great Khali has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the Rocket Electronic Vehicle in collaboration with Hero Cycles.