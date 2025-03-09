Punjab Govt's Crackdown On Drug Mafias Sees Zero Impact Among Youths

Ludhiana: While the Punjab government is claiming to have cracked down on drug mafias and is constantly bulldozing their houses, addicts say even today, drugs are freely available in areas where the action was taken.

The situation has deteriorated to such a level that addicts are falling prey to diseases like jaundice and HIV. According to the data released by the HIV Prevention Society, 50 per cent of HIV patients are drug addicts who contracted the disease from unprotected sex or shared needles.

The youth are so engrossed in the quagmire of drugs that it has become difficult for them to get out. "I belong to a Sikh family and am just 20. My father has died. I have been drugging myself since three years ago, which has turned into an addiction. I have squandered away lakhs on drugs. My friends took me to this lethal path. Not only boys but many girls also do drugs. I have contracted AIDS by using a shared syringe to take drugs, for which I am receiving treatment," a drug addict said.

"State government claims drugs are being curbed; on the contrary, they are still being sold openly. We sell the medicines we get from the government hospitals. If we don't get drugs one day, it becomes difficult for us to get them. The government should help people get out of the vicious cycle of drugs," another drug addict said.

Another addict said, "I started taking drugs in 2000. Although I have now completely given it up, it has ruined my life. My wife deserted me, and I was compelled to sell my house and property. Youth who take drugs and use each other's syringes get black jaundice. After that, they become victims of other diseases. Even today, those old days haunt me. My condition became very bad. There is a huge shortage of drug rehabilitation centers in Punjab. There is no proper way to give up drugs. The governments need to pay attention to it, and I appeal to people not to destroy their lives with drugs."

Dr Inderjit Dhingra has been running a rehab center for many years and has set up a special center for HIV patients where he motivates them to leave the path to drugs.

"The strictness that the government is taking is a good thing, but it also needs to pay attention to drug addicts. Drugs cannot be given up with medicines. There is no proposal in modern medicine to give up drugs, especially for those who use white powder. So, traditional methods should be adopted, and traditional drugs like opium should be used again. Only breaking the chain of addiction can end the addiction. 20 years ago, I had 200 to 300 HIV patients which has swelled to thousands whose data is with the government," Dhigra said.

"I am also against drugs and have also launched a campaign. I am ready to help everyone, especially the rehabilitation of the youth who have taken to drugs. I have also helped many youth get rid of drugs, and I appeal to others that if anyone wants to quit drugs to freely approach me," Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Pappi said.