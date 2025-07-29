ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Govt Lifts Ban On Heritage Sports

Addressing a function in Ludhiana, CM Bhagwant Mann said these traditional games of animals, which are raised like children, will be held across the state.

A file photo of CM Bhagwant Mann.
A file photo of CM Bhagwant Mann. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST

Ludhiana: The Punjab government has lifted the ban on bullock cart, dog, horse and pigeon races to revive the heritage sporting activities of the state.

Addressing a function in Ludhiana, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Congratulations and best wishes to the Punjabis who love heritage sports. We have fulfilled our promise, and soon there will be bullock cart, dog, horse races and Pigeon races in Punjab."

Legislation was recently brought by the government to revive the traditional sporting activities of Punjab that were banned after 1997. "These traditional games of animals, who are raised like children, will be held across the state without any cruelty. They are the true colours of Punjab. We are committed to reviving ancient and traditional rural games in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party understands the feelings of the people. Others felt that atrocities were being meted out to animals, but we know that the people of Punjab treat birds and animals like their dear ones and respect them. Therefore, the ban is being lifted now. Just make sure that there is no arrogance during the races, and the bulls should be driven away only by clapping," Mann told animal lovers who gathered at Mehma Singh Wala.

In the event, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said, "We will conduct heritage games of Punjab. We will approve it on one condition that it should not be defamed. No wrong food should be given. Our teams will keep an eye on it."

Expressing happiness over the revival of heritage sports, AAP Ludhiana district president Man Singh said, "These sports were banned in 1997. We are very happy that the government is making efforts to revive traditional sports. The ban on bullock carts and pigeon racing has been lifted. We are very happy and thank the Mann government for this. We take great care of pigeons and raise them like our own children. We cannot harm them at any cost."

Animals lovers at the event in Ludhiana.
Animals lovers at the event in Ludhiana. (ETV Bharat)

According to those who conduct pigeon races, young children in villages are involved in this game. However, these heritage games were replaced by mobiles. Now the youth will get relief after the lifting of the ban.

Considering the ban on pigeon racing unacceptable, the Director of the Animal Husbandry had written a letter to the deputy commissioners of all districts, directing them to ensure that no institution or person conducts pigeon racing in their respective districts.

