Punjab Govt, Doctors To Decide On Hospitalisation Of Protesting Farmer Leader: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday left it to the Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on the hospitalisation of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it was the responsibility of the Punjab government to look after the health of Dallewal, who has been holding the fast for over 24 days.

It sought reports from the Punjab chief secretary and health officials on the medical conditions of Dallewal by January 2 and said the state government could approach the court if a need arose.

The bench said 70-year-old Dallewal could be moved to the makeshift hospital set up within 700 metres of the protest site at Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh gave an undertaking of the chief secretary on the medical condition of the farmer leader and said forcefully moving him from where he was stationed could cause him trauma and aggravate the situation. The bench said the authorities could continue with their efforts to persuade him to move to the hospital.

The bench during the hearing earlier asked the Punjab government to give an undertaking on Dallewal’s health condition and on moving him to the nearby facility for round-the-clock monitoring.