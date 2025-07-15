Punjab Govt Announces Free Health Insurance With Up To Rs 10 Lakh Coverage

Ludhiana: The Punjab government has decided to provide free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh under its health mission from October 2. The initiative will benefit about 65 lakh families.

Under the coverage, beneficiaries will be able to avail of cashless and paperless treatment at government and private hospitals. There is no limit on income and the number of family members to enrol for the scheme. However, beneficiaries already listed with the Ayushman Yojana will get a separate benefit of up to Rs five lakh.

Along with government employees, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will also be included in this scheme. Initially, 500 private hospitals will be empanelled, and the number will be increased to 1,000 in the coming years. The AAP government has set aside Rs 778 crore towards the initiative in the 2025-26 Budget.

The scheme was announced by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting in Chandigarh. "We are going to launch the 'Chief Minister Health Scheme,' under which every family will receive free and excellent treatment up to 10 lakh rupees per year. LIVE from Chandigarh with Arvind Kejriwal Ji," CM Bhahwant Mann shared on X.

Sharing information about the scheme, newly appointed cabinet minister Sanjeeb Arora wrote on X, "Important decisions taken in today’s Cabinet meeting led by CM @BhagwantMann ji: Every family in Punjab will now get cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh/year under the CM Health Plan, over 500 private hospitals already empanelled—set to expand to 1000+ for better reach and choice."

About 29 lakh families are connected with the Chief Minister's Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana, under which free treatment of up to Rs five lakh is provided. Apart from that, about 16 lakh families are already enrolled for the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

However, a scheme is already being run in Punjab for the welfare of everyone, under which the government provides treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. About 29 lakh families are connected under the Chief Minister's Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana. Similarly, about 16 lakh families in Punjab are also connected with the Ayushman Yojana, which is a scheme of the central government. The beneficiaries of the new scheme of the Punjab government will not need either the Ayushman card or the ration card. Along with government employees, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will also be included in this scheme.

Arun Mitran, former chief of IMA, believes that the scheme is good, but lacks transparency. "The government should have directly improved the condition of hospitals, where treatment is free. If private hospitals are included under this scheme, there will be a difference in the cost of treatment. Will private hospitals be ready to provide treatment at the government rate? That is the big question," he said.

"Most of the people in Punjab spend more money on OPD services. Will the government also keep OPD services free under the scheme? If someone gets treated in a government or private hospital, will the cost of medicines be covered?" he asked.

"The Punjab government needed to bring this scheme. Health is important, and announcing free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh is a good initiative. Punjab's health budget of Rs 8,000 crore is 4.6 per cent of the GDP. Apart from this, the state also receives some funds from the Centre under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The government has allocated Rs 778 crore for the fund, which is enough to run the scheme," Batish Jindal, an economic expert, said.

BJP spokesperson Gurudip Ghosha questioned the scheme."Private hospitals were linked under the Ayushman Yojana card, but the government didn't pay for their part, leading to a halt in treatments. As the government is continuously taking loans, from where will it manage the budget for 65 lakh families? The government talks about new things, but they do not have a blueprint or roadmap ready. It just announces the scheme and spends crores of rupees on advertisement. However, nothing is implemented at the ground level. The government should first give money for the Ayumman scheme, so that people can take full advantage of it," he said.