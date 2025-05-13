ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Governor Gulabchand Says Pakistan Is Sending Drones To Border Areas Even After Ceasefire Is Announced

Punjab People are Fully Supportive of The Army, They always stood by the Forces

Punjab Governor Gulabchand Says Pakistan Is Sending Drones To Border Areas Even After Ceasefire Is Announced
Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Udaipur: Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria during a visit to Udaipur in Rajasthan said that Pakistan is not giving up even after the ceasefire was announced. He said many drones were seen on the Punjab border last night but Indian security forces intercepted those.

Talking to the media, Governor Kataria said: “our army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan.India's defense system is very strong. Pakistan could not penetrate it.”

Kataria said that the state of Punjab is right on the border of Pakistan – where the international borders with Pakistan are at a very short distance. Whenever there is tension between India and Pakistan, the Punjab border is the most affected. Kataria said that the border with Pakistan stretches for about 533 km within Punjab.

There was anger among the people of the country after the Pahalgam attack, the Governor recounted. In such a situation, a strong message was given to the terrorists under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Pakistan was defeated badly due to the morale of the army and their alertness

Kataria said that a large number of missiles and drones came from Pakistan, but they could not stand in front of India's defensive network. Kataria said that in Punjab the people fully support the army. Due to this, neither any place had to be vacated on the Punjab border, nor did people have to be shifted. He said that the local people had the courage that whatever happens, it must stand with the army.

