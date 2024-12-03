'Sacrilege': Sukhbir Singh Badal Serves Sentence Outside Golden Temple on First Day

Amritsar: Former Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday began serving his punishment handed out by Akal Takht in the sacrilege issue. The wheelchair-bound Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal served as a guard outside the Golden Temple. He wore a blue cloth with a punishment plaque hanging from his neck accepting his 'lapses' and also a guard umbrella in his hand.

Today's punishment:

On Tuesday, Sukhbir Badal and other leaders were sentenced to clean the toilets at the Darbar Sahib for the devotees, serve for one hour at the langar and vessel cleaning as well. They will also take part in the service of chanting kirtan.

Badal was given punishment to sit outside Darbar Sahib from 9 am to 10 am. Sukhbir Badal, who arrived along with his supporters, did his service according to the punishment given by the Akal Takht.

Apart from Sukhbir Badal, other senior Akali Dal leaders like Bikram Singh Majithia, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Sukhdev Dhindsa are also sentenced to serve punishments at Sachkhand Sri Harimandar Sahib.

Last August, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh along with four other high priests handed out punishments after pronouncing Badal and other Akali Dal leaders guilty of religious misconduct. The religious punishments were given after Sukhbir Badal's admission that he was also behind granting pardon to Ram Rahim, which faced the wrath of the Sikh community.