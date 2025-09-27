ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Family Emerges As Role Model In Organic Farming

Affiliated with various institutions like Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), they display their products at a stall set up at Punjab Agro's Verka Milk Plant.

This family also processes its own produce to supply wheat flour, idli mix, poha, biscuits, noodles, jaggery products, jams, amla candy, turmeric powder, pulses, oil, green chilli powder, mango papad, lemongrass powder, etc. to the market.

Their son Japneet Singh, an MSc in IT, returned to the village after a year of employment to join them. His primary focus is on processing the farm produce.

Her husband, Professor Major Singh, retired from Khalsa College in 2021 and inherited the farm. When his wife left her job to take up farming, he too became interested and now the entire family practices organic farming together.

Known as the Queen of Fruits, Rupinder said, “I had a desire to do some chemical-free farming that would also be profitable because people have poisoned the earth by adding chemicals. There is no benefit in eating such poisonous things.”

She began with planting apple trees on one acre, followed by dragon fruit, papaya and pomegranate trees on the other. Now her garden boasts 15 varieties of guava alone. She also cultivates jamun, falsa, and other fruits.

Rupinder Kaur started farming in 2016. Initially, she grew only wheat on her two acres of land, but then she decided to pursue an MA and B.Ed. degrees in organic farming.

Ludhiana: A family in Pakhowal village in Ludhiana has emerged as a role model for organic farming. They have been doing organic farming for the past 10 years, and it took them five years to convert their 15-acre farm to an organic one.

"We're always experimenting with new crops. I'm also trying to grow peppers, said Rupinder.

She explained, "We've never used chemical fertilizers in our fields. We only use organic fertilizers from biogas plants. The fertility of our soil has increased so much that any fruit or vegetable can be easily grown.”

She said that just calling a fertilizer organic doesn't make it organic. She disclosed that the animals raised by the family are indigenous breeds and are fed organic food. The fertilizer made from their dung is completely organic and is mixed with water and used across the fields. The planting is in such a way that plants bear fruit for six months alternatively.

Major Singh explained the dynamics of organic farming, saying, "You'll have to bear the expenses for the first three years. The only expense in organic farming is keeping the field clean. You have to hire labourers to cut the grass."

He further said that processing is to be combined with organic farming to reap benefits. “You'll only see the rewards of your hard work after processing. We've created groups on social media, and only those who are connected to us buy these products. We don't even need marketing. People come to see our farm before using our products," he added.

The family also grows traditional crops while selecting the varieties themselves. Although the yield of these varieties is lower than the regular ones, they fetch the same price as regular ones on being processed. They have 250 to 300 regular customers.

According to Punjab Agro, with a processing expense of Rs 1.5 lakh, the family is earning an annual income of Rs 9 lakh. They are earning substantial profits from the sale of wheat and flour sold at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal. Similarly, they are earning good profits from fruits and vegetables.

Their expenses are also low, as they avoid the cost of sprays, pesticides, and DAP purchased from the market.

Japneet Singh said, "We started farming before the COVID-19 pandemic. I worked in the banking sector for a year and a half, after which I left my job and started farming with my parents."

He keeps on updating himself in organic farming.

“I like working in the fields more than working because there is no pressure or stress," he said.

Rupinder dreams of using her farm as a hub for agricultural tourism. She hopes that farmers, especially young ones, can come to her farm and see how fertile the land of Punjab is. People come to her for guidance.

“We advise everyone that you won't see any profit for the first three years, but after that you'll see the benefits. People quickly lose patience and don't adopt organic farming, which is both the need of the hour and extremely important because if we want to save our future generations, our land and our very existence, we must abandon chemical farming,” she said.

She has been honoured numerous times by Punjab’s Department of Agriculture, Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab Agro and other institutions.

