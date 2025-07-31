Moga: A local court in Punjab has declared the suspended female police inspector, Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, who was accused of taking bribes, a fugitive. A case has also been registered against her under Section 209 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as she has been absconding for the last nine months.

The former SHO of Kot Ise Khan Police Station has been accused of taking an Rs 5 lakh bribe in exchange for releasing drug smugglers, for which a case was registered on October 23, 2024.

Arshdeep was also suspended after charges were filed against her in the case. The court also rejected her interim bail plea, but she has been absconding since then and didn’t appear in the court even after nine months had passed since the filing of the case.

Punjab Court Declares Female Police Officer Fugitive In Bribery Case (ETV Bharat)

Background of case

On October 1, 2024, a team from the Kot Ise Khan Police Station arrested Amarjit, a local, and his brother Manpreet Singh and nephew Gurpreet Singh, who were travelling in an SUV, with 3 kilograms of opium. The action was taken in a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Later, it was known through a whistleblower that the then SHO Arshpreet, along with Munshi Gurpreet Singh of the police station and Munshi Rajpal Singh of the Balkhandi outpost, took Rs 5 lakh from the arrested persons and released them without any charges.