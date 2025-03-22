Punjab May Loose Share In Parliament After Delimitation: CM Bhagwant Mann At Chennai JAC Meet

Chennai: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the northern state would have a lower percentage of seats in the Lok Sabha even as the number of parliamentary seats will increase after the reshuffle process. Speaking at the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on the parliamentary constituency reshuffle led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Mann said the number of seats would go up from 13 to 18, but the overall percentage would go down from 2.39 per cent to 2.11 per cent.

“The current number of parliamentary constituencies in the country is 543. Out of these, Punjab has only 13 parliamentary constituencies. This is 2.39 per cent of the total number of parliamentary constituencies. In this situation, if the current number is increased to 850 in the parliamentary constituency reorganisation, five more parliamentary constituencies will be added in Punjab,” he said.

“This will increase the number of parliamentary seats in Punjab to 18. In that way, 18 out of 850 parliamentary seats is 2.11 per cent. Even if the number of total parliamentary seats increases, our (Punjab) contribution to Parliament will decrease,” Mann said.

The Punjab CM said that if the BJP government wants to maintain the current percentage of seats in Punjab at the same level, the state should be given 21 seats. He added that the BJP would never form a government in Punjab, as it would try to form the government only in Hindi-speaking states.

A JAC meeting was held in Chennai on Saturday (March 22) under the chairmanship of CM Stalin regarding the delimitation. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and others participated in the meeting.

The attendees of the meeting were given GI-certified products from Tamil Nadu as gifts. Also, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik participated through video conferencing.