ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Cancels Police, Health Staff Leaves Amid India-Pak Tensions; Schools Shut In 6 Border Districts

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan over the past several days, new orders have been issued for police personnel. As per the directive, all leaves for police officers and staff have been cancelled. A letter regarding this has been released, and the orders were issued by the Police Department on Thursday.

According to the letter, the leaves of police personnel and senior officers have been cancelled till further notice. Meanwhile, it has been said that no leave will be granted under any circumstances unless it is very urgent.

In the letter issued by the office of Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav, it has been stated that due to administrative reasons, the leaves of all officers and employees posted in the Punjab Police Department have been stopped from May 7. Any employee or officer who is on leave must return to duty immediately, whether they are a soldier, constable, or of any other rank.

It is worth mentioning that the decision to cancel leaves has also been issued for employees associated with the health department. Instructions have been issued to the health department to remain alert round-the-clock.