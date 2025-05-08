Punjab Cancels Police, Health Staff Leaves Amid India-Pak Tensions; Schools Shut In 6 Border Districts

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan over the past several days, new orders have been issued for police personnel. As per the directive, all leaves for police officers and staff have been cancelled. A letter regarding this has been released, and the orders were issued by the Police Department on Thursday.
According to the letter, the leaves of police personnel and senior officers have been cancelled till further notice. Meanwhile, it has been said that no leave will be granted under any circumstances unless it is very urgent.
In the letter issued by the office of Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav, it has been stated that due to administrative reasons, the leaves of all officers and employees posted in the Punjab Police Department have been stopped from May 7. Any employee or officer who is on leave must return to duty immediately, whether they are a soldier, constable, or of any other rank.
It is worth mentioning that the decision to cancel leaves has also been issued for employees associated with the health department. Instructions have been issued to the health department to remain alert round-the-clock.
Similarly, orders were also issued on May 7 to close all schools in six border districts. Officials said that schools have been closed in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts.
Iin a strong response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to terrorism by attacking nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK late Tuesday night and also carried out drone strikes, in which the terrorist hideouts of the terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were destroyed.
After this, 16 people were killed in Pakistani aggression along the LoC. As a result, concerns have grown among people in Punjab’s border areas, and the police administration is now on alert.
Read more: India: Neutralised Pakistan's Air Defence System At Lahore In Proportionate Response