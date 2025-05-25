Punjab Bye-Election: Congress, AAP, SAD Name Candidates; All Eyes On BJP

Chandigarh: The Congress has nominated Bharat Bhushan Ashu against AAP's Sanjeev Arora for the by-election in the Ludhiana West seat that fell vacant after the demise of Gurpreet Singh Gogi. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has given the ticket to a new face, Parupkar Singh Ghumanm, while the BJP is yet to finalise its candidate.

The Election Commission (EC), on Sunday, announced that bye-elections for Punjab and three states will be conducted on June 19, followed by the declaration of results on June 23. The nomination window for candidates has been fixed from May 26 to June 2, and the withdrawal period has been set till June 5.

On May 23, in line with various initiatives aimed at enhancing voter initiative and streamlining poll day arrangements, the ECI issued two comprehensive instructions for providing mobile deposit facilities for voters outside polling stations and rationalising norms for canvassing, according to an official statement.

The instructions are in line with the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. Recognising the increasing coverage and usage of mobile phones in both urban and rural areas and the challenges faced not only by the voters at large but also by senior citizens, women, and PwD electors in managing mobile phones on the poll day, the poll body has decided to allow a mobile deposit facility just outside the polling stations. Only mobile phones shall be allowed within 100 meters of the polling station, and that too in switched-off mode, the release said.

As per the release, very simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags shall be provided near the entrance door of the polling station where the voters would be required to deposit their mobile phones.

However, certain polling stations can be exempted from this provision by the returning officer based on adverse local circumstances. Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which ensures secrecy of voting within the polling station, will continue to be strictly enforced.

Further, in a move aimed at improving election day facilitation, the ECI has rationalised the permissible norms for canvassing in line with the electoral laws to 100 meters from the entrance of the polling station.

However, electioneering shall not be allowed within a 100-meter radius around the polling booth on the day of the poll. Therefore, the booths set up by the candidates on poll day for issuing unofficial identity slips to electors, in case they are not carrying their official voter information slips (VIS) issued by the Commission, can now be set up just beyond 100 meters of any polling station.