Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared; Girls In Top Three

Hasirat Kaur topped with a perfect score of 500 out of 500, followed by Manveer Kaur and Arsh, both securing 498 out of 500 marks.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday declared the results of Class 12, with the pass rate at 91 per cent, 2 per cent lower than last year. With a 94.32 per cent success rate, girls outperform boys (88.08 per cent).

Candidates can check results online at pseb.ac.in using their roll number. In case the website is slow or crashes, they can avail themselves of the SMS facility or DigiLocker to obtain their provisional marksheet. Approximately 2.8 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 12 board exams this year.

About 17,844 got compartmental, 5,950 could not clear this time, and the results of 88 students have been withheld. The pass percentage for rural areas was 91.2 per cent compared to the urban area's 90.74 per cent.

Barnala Sarvatkari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir's Hasirat Kaur topped the exam with a perfect score of 500 out of 500, followed by Manveer Kaur of SS Memorial Senior Secondary Public School in Ferozpur and Arsh of Shri Tara Chand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Mansa, both securing 498 out of 500.

Last year, the Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 30, and the results were declared on April 30. Students were able to check their marks and download marksheets online in the early hours of May 1. In the district-wise result last year, Amritsar topped with 97.27 per cent pass percentage, and Shri Muktsar Sahib had the lowest, 87.86 per cent.

