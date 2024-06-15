Punjab: BJP Says CM Chair Will Be Taken Away from Bhagwant Mann Soon

Chandigarh (Punjab) : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reviewed its performance in Punjab in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. On Saturday, various meetings have been held by BJP state president Sunil Jakhar at the party's Punjab state office in Chandigarh. He said the party had performed "better" in the general elections, but stressed that "being better is not enough."

Jakhar said that the Prime Minister has shown his love for Punjab by making Ravneet Singh Bittu the Minister of State. He said that BJP has got a lead in 23 assembly constituencies. Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur seats were important for BJP, but performance there was not good, he said added that there was a discussion as to how these seats saw a conspiracy by rival parties Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

Sunil Jakhar said that the CM chair will be taken away from Bhagwant Mann soon, saying that there was a secret agreement between AAP, Congress and Akali Dal.

Jakhar asked Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu to address several issues relating to the State, saying that lifting of rice is not going on, traders are unhappy and rice is spoiling due to increased humidity. There are 1,000 shellers in Punjab which can be shut down at any time and Minister Bittu is urged to solve this problem.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, State General Secretary of Punjab BJP Rakesh Rathore, State in-charge of the party Vijay Rupani, co-in-charge Dr Narinder Singh Raina and State General Secretary Manthari Srinivasulu were also present in the meeting.

About the announcement of the candidate from Jalandhar West, Sunil Jakhar said that it is being discussed and the candidate will be announced soon. Jakhar thanked Prime Minister Modi and said that by giving the agriculture ministry to a person like Shivraj Chauhan, he has made it clear that he is concerned for Punjab and agriculture is his priority.

Jakhar said that no stone will be left unturned to solve the problems of farmers. He also quipped that the issues of farmers' leaders may not be resolved but there will be no issue of farmers which cannot be resolved.