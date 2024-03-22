Punjab BJP Chief Demands ED Probe into State's Excise Policy, To Approach EC on Saturday

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Punjab BJP chief, Sunil Jakhar said that a delegation will approach the Election Commission for an ED probe into the state's excise policy, which he claimed replicated Delhi's policy. He said that the premises of the CM should also be inspected.

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP delegation will go to Election Commission's (EC) office on Saturday afternoon and seek an investigation into the state's excise policy.

State BJP president, Sunil Jakhar, on Friday demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Punjab as the excise policy was implemented here on the lines of the one in Delhi.

"A BJP delegation will go to EC at 12 noon tomorrow. Many ministers and leaders of Delhi are lodged in jails due to the policy. The same policy has been replicated in Punjab. ED should take action in this matter in Punjab as well. All the like-minded people of Punjab should come together on this issue. Many Congress leaders had demanded probe into the case and they too should approach the commission. The Chief Minister's residence should be sealed and inspected," Jakhar said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED last night in connection with the excise policy linked money laundering case in Delhi. The incident had triggered massive protest by party workers in Delhi.

Referring to the incident, Jakhar said that Kejriwal should have resigned but his party leaders are saying that he would remain the CM and function from jail. This shows that Kejriwal is power-hungry and he will go down in history as the first CM to go to jail in excise policy case, Jakhar said.

He said that those who proclaim themselves as honest people are most dishonest. "Earlier, there was a discussion that Kejriwal's wife should be made the CM but now, it has been learnt that he will remain CM. Unfortunately, this party was born out of India Against Corruption," he added.

Jakhar applauded former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's move to resign before being arrested. "I appreciate that Soren resigned as he did not want to tarnish the post of CM but Kejriwal did not do this. He said that this party raises the slogans of 'revolution zindabad'. Sentiments of the countrymen are connected with this slogan and this could be considered blasphemy. The Election Commission should take a note of this," he said.

