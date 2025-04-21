Punjab Bans Sale of Energy Drinks To Children Under 18

Bathinda: The Punjab government on Monday banned the sale of energy drinks to children below 18 across the state. Confirming the decision, Health Minister Balbir Singh said, "Punjab was the first state to ban hookah bars and e-cigarettes. Now I have also banned energy drinks. They are completely banned in schools where children under 18 study. There are also instructions for the same from the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

"In this regard, I met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and told him that it should be banned in colleges too. Not everything happens by law; we have also told parents and teachers not to keep energy drinks in homes and schools. Action will be taken against those flouting it. These are very dangerous and lead to many diseases," he added.

Singh held a meeting with the officials of various departments in Bathinda. During this, he said the government is taking big steps in the war against the anti-drugs campaign. "We have formulated a new policy for the rehabilitation of the drug-addicted children. We will not send them to jails, but to the rehabilitation centre. We will teach them some work so that they can stand on their own feet. The government is opening more drug de-addiction areas, which will be equipped with all facilities."

Singh said everyone's cooperation is needed to eliminate the drug menace in Punjab, for which intellectuals are also being contacted to cooperate in reducing the impact of drugs. "There is a shortage of doctors. Soon, about 2,000 doctors will be recruited. The instances of drug addiction have decreased in Punjab. I visited the border areas, where I found out that fewer drones are coming now than before because of the stricter police vigilance. The drones drop drugs, but no one is coming to pick them up," he added.